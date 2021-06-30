Golf can be a notoriously frustrating sport. Ten-year-olds sometimes have a hard time staying focused and patient for long periods of time.
Combining those facts makes youth golfers a rare breed, young individuals who are willing to spend hours outdoors playing a mostly individual sport while their friends might be at home, enjoying their summer.
But the case of Kooper ElKouri is the not the case of an average 10-year-old. He doesn’t just tolerate golf, he enjoys it.
It also helps that he’s incredibly good at it.
He only further proved that over the weekend in Broken Arrow by winning the Oklahoma State Championship for his age group, shooting 70 in each of his two rounds before making a birdie on the fifth playoff hole to take home the title. A week before the State Championship, Kooper played at the Midwest State Invitational in Kansas City and got third place. It’s all part of a rapidly improving resumé of one of the best young golfers many in Lawton have seen.
But for the young, soft-spoken Kooper, it’s just a way to have fun.
“It’s good experience,” Kooper said about playing in big national tournaments. “It’s fun.”
Joe ElKouri plays golf but never really passed it on to his children. One day, four years ago, a family friend of Joe’s was going to take his own son golfing and asked if Kooper wanted to go. Kooper went with them to golf in Marlow. When they came back, his dad was given some intriguing news.
“My friend said, ‘Joe, he’s like, really good,’” Joe ElKouri said. “I asked, ‘What do you mean? How good?’. He said, ‘Well, he shot an 88 and it was his first time ever playing. If he keeps at it, he could be really, really good.’”
Not wanting to pressure his son, Joe asked Kooper if it was something he wanted to keep doing. Once Kooper confirmed he wanted to keep playing, Joe bought him a set of clubs. Since then, his star has only risen. A couple of years ago, his mother April asked him why he liked to play golf. He said he wanted to be like his dad.
“To a father, that kind of makes you well up,” Joe said.
Kooper has been playing golf for four years now and plays in as many tournaments as he can. When COVID-19 caused most school events and other activities to be canceled last year, Kooper was able to play more and only got better.
“He has gotten tremendously better in the past six months and we enter every tournament with the expectation to win,” Joe ElKouri said.
Kooper, at age 10, won the 12-year-old Lawton Junior Golf League this past spring and plans to play in the 14-year-old group next year. Marco Gagliardi, the league’s organizer, said he could tell the potential in Kooper, but really admires how hard he works.
“He works really hard. His goal is to hit 150 balls a day, minimum, and that’s really rare for a kid his age. His parents are very invested and they have worked really hard for him,” Gagliardi said.
It was the fourth year Kooper had played in the state tournament and had never won it. After two rounds, he was in a three-way tie for first. After one of the competitors dropped a stroke on one of the playoff holes, it was between Kooper and one of his best golfing friends, Austin Anderson of Dallas. After four holes, and with sunset approaching, the two considered just calling it a tie. But on the fifth hole, Kooper birdied and Austin parred, settling matters.
Kooper’s start time on Sunday got pushed back an hour from the start, then rain delays slowed the pace of the final round. Add in the playoff holes, and the ElKouris were on the course for more than 8 hours. It didn’t rattle Kooper.
“I was more focused on the tournament,” Kooper said.
While Kooper is doing big things for someone his age, he’s not letting it distract him. While he might one day pursue golf at a professional level, he’s currently just doing what makes him happy.
“I think that’s what is so neat, is Kooper doesn’t really know or understand how good he is, but adults around us can see the potential,” Joe ElKouri said.
Gagliardi can definitely see the potential and understands he could do even bigger things.
“There’s a balance between it being fun and taking it serious. And from what I know of Kooper, he’s serious. When he’s on the course, he’s focused,” Gagliardi said. “He’s got big goals. I’ve talked to Kooper and he wants to play college golf. And he’s well on his way.”
Kooper now qualifies for the US Kids Junior Golf World Championship in Pine Hurst, N.C., in late July. He played in the tournament last year and finished 31st. He obviously wants to improve this year, but primarily, he’s going to keep playing golf for the simplest of reasons.
“I enjoy it, there’s a lot I like about it,” Kooper said.