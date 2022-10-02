Southwest Elk Zone

One of the most unique hunting opportunities in Oklahoma is happening this week. The first part of the Private Lands Elk Archery hunting season opened yesterday (Oct. 2) and runs until Oct. 5 for areas of Southwest Oklahoma. The gun season will open next weekend—Oct. 6-9.

The state is divided into seven different zones for elk hunting. Southwest Oklahoma has the best elk hunting in the state due to excessive herds in the Wichita Mountains that have moved their range to private lands. Last year hunters harvested 376 elk statewide, with 422 of those coming from Comanche County. Kiowa county and Caddo counties had 62 and 30 elk harvested respectively. The special Southwest Zone includes all private lands of Caddo, Comanche and Kiowa counties. These numbers do include special hunts conducted at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

