One of the most unique hunting opportunities in Oklahoma is happening this week. The first part of the Private Lands Elk hunting season opened yesterday (Oct. 3) and runs through Oct. 7 for areas of Southwest Oklahoma.
The state is divided into seven different zones for elk hunting. Southwest Oklahoma has the best elk hunting in the state due to excessive herds in the Wichita Mountains that have moved their range to private lands. Last year hunters harvested 376 elk statewide, with 277 of those coming from Comanche County. Kiowa county and Caddo counties had 42 and 13 elk harvested respectively. The special Southwest Zone includes all private lands of Caddo, Comanche and Kiowa counties.
Archery season in this zone is a split season running Oct. 3-7 and Dec. 5-9. Gun hunters can get in on the elk action during the gun portion of the season. That season runs Oct. 8-11 and Dec. 10-13.
While there is no muzzleloader season in the SW Zone, an additional antlerless gun season will be held this ear Nov. 21 — Dec. 6 and Jan 1-31.
There will also be a youth season for young hunters Oct. 16-18. Consult hunting regulations for the ages.
Bag limits for the Southwest Zone are two elk, regardless of sex, one of which must be antlerless.
It is easier than ever for hunters to get in on the elk season. Changes have been made to make it easier for hunters to get elk permits. The first is that elk licenses are now available for purchase at any license dealer or online at wildlifedepartment.com.
All elk hunters must obtain an elk license prior to hunting elk. The elk license and written permission from the landowner, or where appropriate the lessee (tenant), must be carried on the person while hunting elk. Elk hunters may only hunt on those lands for which they have written permission. Landowners, operators and immediate family are exempt from the written permission.
Resident lifetime hunting and lifetime combination license holders no longer need to obtain a free permit to hunt elk. Written landowner permission, or where appropriate the lessee (tenant), is required in addition to the lifetime license.
Successful hunters must attach a homemade tag with name, license number, date and time of the harvest to the carcass immediately after the elk is killed. Hunters use to have to check an elk in with the ODWC’s E-Check system within 24-hours of harvest.
Anterless elk are defined as any animal with no visible antlers, regardless of sex.
Hunters participating in the elk gun season using firearms must wear both a head covering and an outer garment above the waistline both consisting of hunter orange color totaling at least 400 square inches. Camouflage hunter orange is legal.
Hunters participating in the elk gun season using archery equipment must wear either a head covering or an outer garment above the waistline consisting of hunter orange. While hunting in the archery only season, no hunter orange is required.
Youth deer season offered
With deer gun season slated for late November, young Oklahoma hunters the chance at a buck and a doe before the rush during the youth deer gun season Oct. 16-18.
The youth season is open to hunters under 17 years of age and younger. Youth hunters must be accompanied by a hunter 18 years or older. Youth hunting with an apprentice-designated license must be accompanied by a licensed hunter who is 18 years old or older who is hunter education certified or exempt.
The adult hunter can hunt with archery equipment while in the field with the youth hunter, but they must not possess any firearms, except under provisions of the Oklahoma Self Defense Act.
Oklahoma youth under the age of 16 are exempt from the purchase of a hunting license but must possess a youth deer license. Youth under the age of 7 must be hunter education certified to hunt deer.
Youth 16 or 17 years old must possess a hunting license or proof of exemption, plus a youth deer gun license for each deer hunted. A youth hunting license is available to 16 and 17-year-old residents for $5, a combination hunting and fishing license is available for $9, and resident youth deer gun licenses are $10.
Youth hunters who do not harvest a deer during the youth deer gun season may use their unfilled youth deer gun license during the regular deer gun season. Hunters who do harvest a deer during the youth deer gun season may purchase another youth deer gun license and harvest a deer during the regular gun season.
The youth deer gun season limit is one antlered and one antlerless deer, and the harvest of antlerless mule deer is prohibited. Deer taken by hunters participating in the youth deer gun season are included in the hunter’s combined season limit, but do not count against the regular deer gun limit of three deer.
For complete information on youth deer gun season details and regulations and the apprentice-designated hunting license, consult the current “Oklahoma Hunting Guide”.
For those youth who do not have their hunter education certification, the Department is offering several courses before the season opens in communities across the state. Those classes are listed on the Wildlife Department’s website and in the hunting guide.
Things that are legal/illegal for the upcoming deer season
Each year I get calls from hunters wanting to know if they can use this or that for deer hunting this year. While the Oklahoma Hunting guide does a good job in defining these things, I understand that some items can be a little confusing, or hunters may not know where to look for certain requirements.
So here are a few things that are Legal and Illegal for the upcoming deer seasons:
Legal
· Centerfire rifles firing at least a 55-grain bullet.
· Soft nose or hollow-point bullets.
· Shotguns shooting a single slug.
· Handguns with at least a 4-inch barrel, firing a single bullet at least 55-grains.
· Suppressors for rifles.
· Crossbows firing at least 100 pounds of draw weight.
· Compound bows with at least 30 pounds of draw weight.
· Recurve or longbows with at least 40 pounds of draw weight.
· Fixed and mechanical broadheads at least 7/8 inches wide.
Illegal
· Rimfire firearms.
· Fully automatic rifles or shotguns.
· Shot shells with buck shot.
· Laser sights.
· Thermal tracking devices
· Light enhancing devices, including nightscopes.
· Computer aided hunting.
· Use of dogs for deer.
· Shooting from or across a public roadway.
· Hunting from or with aid of a motor vehicle (except with a non-ambulatory permit).
· Hunting with aid of air or water conveyance.
· Use of fire or smoke to drive or concentrate deer.
· Hunting without landowner permission.