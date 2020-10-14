When Elgin senior DE Logan Glover isn’t building fence or working cattle on his family’s ranch, he said he’s in school or on the field working to improve his game, but his real passion is wrestling.
“I like the competitive aspect of the game,” Glover said describing football. “But I’d have to say that wrestling is my favorite. It’s even more physical than football and when I’m on the mat, it’s just me and the other guy. Win or lose, it’s all on me.”
Glover described wrestling as an “even more physical sport” than football.
“I love football, but wrestling is a different kind of sport,” said Glover. “On the mat, you can’t blame anyone else, and I like that aspect of it.”
Head coach Chalmer Wyatt described Glover as a seasoned player and a “great kid,” who has really made a name for himself on the team.
“Logan, he’s a kid that’s been here his whole life,” Wyatt said. He’s seen the ups and downs of Elgin football throughout the years and that’s a testament to him because he’s stuck it out. He’s taken Coach (offensive coordinator Adam) Castro’s coaching and my coaching and really kind of believed in it.”