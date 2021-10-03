Elgin 33, Weatherford 27

;Elgin;W'ford

First Downs;17;22

Rushing (Att.-Yds);40-234;53-250

Passes (C-A-I);12-19-0;8-15-0

Pass yds;179;143

Punts-avg;4-26;2-32.5

Fmbls (total-lost);1-1;1-1

Pens-yards;3-21;3-37

Elgin;6;7;7;13;—;33

W'ford;13;14;0;0;—;27

How they scored:

Elgin — Matt Lund 2 run (kick failed), 8:05, 1st

Weatherford — Sam Hoffman 1 run (kick good), 6:32, 1st

Weatherford — Malachi Johnson 28 run (kick failed), 1:25, 1st

Weatherford — Johnson 13 run (kick good), 10:59, 2nd

Elgin — Lund 72 pass from Tres Lorah (Gabe Dittmeyer kick) 2:54, 2nd

Weatherford — Brett Bozarth 4 run (kick good), 1:42, 2nd 

Elgin — Lund 9 run (Dittmeyer kick), 0:39, 3rd

Elgin — Lund 35 run (Dittmeyer kick), 8:52, 4th

Elgin — Lorah 1 run (kick failed), 0:35, 4th

