Elgin 33, Weatherford 27
;Elgin;W'ford
First Downs;17;22
Rushing (Att.-Yds);40-234;53-250
Passes (C-A-I);12-19-0;8-15-0
Pass yds;179;143
Punts-avg;4-26;2-32.5
Fmbls (total-lost);1-1;1-1
Pens-yards;3-21;3-37
Elgin;6;7;7;13;—;33
W'ford;13;14;0;0;—;27
How they scored:
Elgin — Matt Lund 2 run (kick failed), 8:05, 1st
Weatherford — Sam Hoffman 1 run (kick good), 6:32, 1st
Weatherford — Malachi Johnson 28 run (kick failed), 1:25, 1st
Weatherford — Johnson 13 run (kick good), 10:59, 2nd
Elgin — Lund 72 pass from Tres Lorah (Gabe Dittmeyer kick) 2:54, 2nd
Weatherford — Brett Bozarth 4 run (kick good), 1:42, 2nd
Elgin — Lund 9 run (Dittmeyer kick), 0:39, 3rd
Elgin — Lund 35 run (Dittmeyer kick), 8:52, 4th
Elgin — Lorah 1 run (kick failed), 0:35, 4th