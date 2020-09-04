ELGIN — The first three sets of Thursday’s match between Elgin and Lawton High were each somewhat one-sided. And having taken two sets in a row and just 25 points from a win, the Wolverines appeared to have the edge.
But the Owls came back and won the fourth set and beat the Wolverines in a closely-contested fifth set to come away with the victory, 25-14, 15-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-11.
With players like Lillian Young (6’2) and Lili Bennett (5’10), Elgin was one of the few teams with the height to contend with Lawton High’s tall hitters like 6’2 Liz Omusinde and her younger sister, 6’1 Yuniah. However, LHS Coach Carla Neininger said it wasn’t necessarily the height that caused her team the biggest issues. It was the details and lack of attention paid to the little things.
“We were actually doing very well, we weren’t picking up the little things like tips,” she said. “We weren’t ready for it. It was just little things that hurt us.”
“The energy was there, the communication was there, they just seemed surprised,” Neininger said.
Thanks to tips by Young and other middle hitters for Elgin, the Owls cruised through the first set. But the next two sets were a stark contrast, as the Wolverines were the ones who controlled the game, behind leaders like Breanna Murphy, Makayla Hernandez and Liz Omusinde. Lawton High took the two sets fairly comfortably, and seemed primed to take the match. But as they prepped to guard against kills down the line, a pattern Elgin had built during those sets, Lawton High left themselves vulnerable in the middle.
“Our communication was on and our hits were good. Our serves were not good,” Neininger said. “They started to tip on us because they noticed we were playing the lines. That’s when they started dumping it over.”
Lawton High (2-10) is scheduled to host a make-up game against Putnam City on Monday at Central Middle School, and Enid on Tuesday, also at CMS.