Elgin pitcher Ritson Meyer fires a pitch during Tuesday’s District 5A-1 battle against Duncan at Martin Field in Elgin. Meyer allowed just three hits and two runs across six innings of work as the Owls beat Duncan, 5-2, sweeping the two-game district series against the defending 5A state champions.

 Photo courtesy Glen Brockenbush

Ritson Meyer may be a freshman, however, in three sports this schoolo year at Elgin he’s shown he’s capable of doing big things in all three, the latest being on the baseball diamond.

Tuesday Meyer scattered three hits in six innings to pitch the Owls to a 5-2 victory over Duncan at Martin Field to keep the Owls’ record in district perfect at 9-0.

