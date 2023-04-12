Ritson Meyer may be a freshman, however, in three sports this schoolo year at Elgin he’s shown he’s capable of doing big things in all three, the latest being on the baseball diamond.
Tuesday Meyer scattered three hits in six innings to pitch the Owls to a 5-2 victory over Duncan at Martin Field to keep the Owls’ record in district perfect at 9-0.
The tight race everyone expected in 5A-2 is still wide open but at 9-0 the Owls are in the lead entering next week’s games against Noble.
Noble used the pitching of Colin Fisher to overwhelm MacArthur Tuesday at the Bears’ diamond. Fisher, who has signed with Arkansas was in command and the Highlanders were unable to get anything going against the hard-throwing southpaw.
Area fans will remember Fisher as a strong-armed quarterback for the Bears in football.
That leaves Noble and Mac tied at 9-1 in district and Duncan is right behind at 8-1. The other teams are totally out of the picture as Altus, Ardmore, Eisenhower and Santa Fe South are a combined 3-35 in district and it will be the top four advancing to the regional tournament but the order is still in doubt.
Next Monday and Tuesday it will be Elgin and Noble meeting for their series while MacArthur and Duncan will have their series next Monday and Tuesday as the teams try to sort out the order of finish.