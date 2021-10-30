ELGIN — Since 2017, Elgin had left the field following rivalry games with Cache feeling like the smallest student on the playground, getting pushed and taunted by classmates.
On Friday night, Elgin pushed back, and the Owls pushed back hard.
Fueled by a defense that kept the Bulldog offense quiet until the 4th quarter and an offensive attack that featured budding stars coming of age, Elgin won the Battle of the Wichitas for the first time since 2016, 37-15 at Elgin Owl Field on Friday night.
The annual rivalry game was canceled in 2020 when too many Elgin players had to go into quarantine for COVID-19. The three previous contests had not just been Cache wins, but the margins of victory were 15, 32 and 35. And with no playoffs for either team this season, this game was purely for pride, bragging rights and the All America Bank trophy. It was a feeling of elation for Elgin head coach Chalmer Wyatt, himself a former Elgin player who never tasted defeat to Cache. It also served as one of the best day-early birthday gifts the coach could have asked for.
"It's big-time," Wyatt said. "I think it's just an ode to the steps we're making as a program."
The game got off to an inauspicious start for the hosts, however. After stalling on their first drive, the Owls saw their punt get blocked and recovered in the end zone by Seth Cotton for a Cache touchdown. But one kick block begat another, as the extra point was denied by Elgin.
The Owls responded by doing what it had done well all year: they fed the ball to Matt Lund. But the drive appeared to stall out with Elgin facing a 4th-and-6 at the Cache 13. Owls coach Chalmer Wyatt kept his offense on the field, electing for another handoff to Lund, who faced defenders to his right, reversed field to his left and made his way all the way to the Cache 2-yard line. Shortly thereafter, freshman quarterback Tres Lorah ran around left tackle and into the end zone for Elgin's first points. Gabe Dittmeyer's PAT was successful, giving the Owls the lead.
The Elgin offense would find big plays throughout the first half, whether it be Lund following the blocking of his outstanding offensive line or Lorah showing veteran poise in completing 11 of his 18 first-half passes for 208 yards. Lorah's top target on the evening was Michael Adesola, who finished the night with six catches for 148 yards. Three of his receptions were for 30+ yards.
On the other side of the ball, Elgin's defense made sure the Cache offense struggled to find any sort of rhythm through the first two quarters. At halftime, Elgin had 312 offensive yards to Cache's 33. After turning the ball over on downs deep in Cache territory, Elgin's defense stepped up, tackling Tyler Harbin in the end zone for a safety. And right before halftime, Lorah found Treyvon Crabtree open down the sideline for a 57-yard touchdown to make it a 23-6 lead. After getting punched in the mouth early, the Owls had landed some heavy haymakers of their own.
"We never batted an eye in the first half, which was really very telling about the group that we have," Wyatt said. "We played a great first half, and then, we had to play some complementary football in the second half."
As the Bulldogs received the second-half kickoff to start the third quarter, it was much of the same. Cache’s first possession ended in a 3-and-out. The next possession ended in a 3-and-out. Still, the Cache defense did its part early, slowing the Elgin offense and forcing punts as well. And by the time the Cache offense got on the board with a touchdown pass from Miles to Jaylen Niedo, it felt a little like too little, too late. The offense had only put one touchdown on the board, and needed two more scores with only 11 minutes and change left.
But the Elgin defense once again stiffened, with pressure from the defensive line and linebackers, giving the ball back to the Bulldogs. Shane Feeback’s field goal cut the lead to 23-15 with just over half the 4th quarter left to play. Suddenly, with Cache having some momentum and Elgin adopting a seemingly more conservative offensive approach than in the first half, there was a sense the game wasn’t over yet.
That feeling was intensified after Elgin misplayed the kickoff, starting the next drive at its own 3. Cache held on 3rd down, forcing a punt. But a roughing the kicker penalty on the punt gave Elgin renewed life. And when Lorah connected with Adesola downfield, the result was a first down at midfield. The Owls appeared set to tack on an insurance score, but Lorah was intercepted by Alex Lema. The Bulldogs had 85 yards to cover and 2:30 in which to do it.
But three straight incompletions by Miles set up 4th down. His fourth-down pass hit Jaylen Niedo in the hands (though still short of the first down) and fell to the turf. Not long after, Lorah punched it in from a yard out for his fourth touchdown of the night. And just for good measure, Adesola picked off a Miles pass and returned it 28 yards to the house for the dagger.
While Elgin players celebrated, Cache players were in tears in the locker room. Despite the result, Cache head coach Faron Griffin said his players didn't quit and gave one of their best efforts of the season.
"I asked them to play hard, and they did that. It's not something we've really done in recent games, but we played hard for four quarters tonight," Griffin said. "What hurt us the most in the first half was we just didn't execute. We just haven't prepared enough individually to be in these situations."
Next season, Elgin heads to Class 5A. Both school districts have already discussed playing the Battle of the Wichitas as an non-district game next season. Football fans — and coaches — around the area seem just fine with that idea.
"I think it's good for both communities," Griffin said. "It's a good, friendly rivalry between two similar communities that should continue going forward."
Cache (2-7, 0-6 in District 4A-1) finishes the season at home against Weatherford on Friday. Meanwhile, Elgin (3-6, 2-4) visits Chickasha.