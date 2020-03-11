Elgin soccer earns sweep of Altus
ALTUS — Elgin girls beat Altus 8-0 on Tuesday, while the boys topped the Bulldogs, 3-1.
Brittney Lord had a hat trick to lead the Owls while Alissa Taylor scored two goals. Jeneva Squier, Lisa Finger and Abby Dittmeyer each scored once.
Elgin is now 2-0.
On the boys side, Seneca Coleman scored twice for the Owls while Hunter Monostori scored once.
The boys will play in Noble on Thursday while the next home game for both teams will be against Classen SAS on March 24.
Sterling softball blanks Chatty twice
STERLING — Sterling softball defeated Chattanooga twice on Tuesday, 14-0 and 13-0.
The leading hitter for the Tigers in Game 1 was Madison Moore, with a home run and 4 RBIs. Makayla Curry had a home run and 3 RBIs, while Sarah Spriggs was 2 for 3.
In the second game, Spriggs was 3 for 3 with a home run and drove in six runs. Aubrey Smith was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.
Haley Clift was the winning pitcher in both games.
Sterling heads to the Fort Cobb Tournament on Thursday.
— From The Constitution staff