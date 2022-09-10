Huge tackle for the Owls

Owls cornerback Michael Adesola lays out a Cache running back with a huge hit to hold the Bulldogs for a short gain.

 Jimm Alley/Staff

CACHE--Entering Friday's Battle of the Wichitas, both coaches seemed unsure about just how this version of the rivalry might turn out and while both offenses had been producing points, on this night it was the Elgin defense and its strong ground game that stood tall as the Owls forged a 27-0 victory to remain perfect on the season.

Throughout the first quarter both teams made big time defensive stands not allowing each other to get anything going. The Owls would eventually strike first, breaking away with a 47- yard touchdown run by Ritson Meyer with less than two minutes to go in the first.