CACHE--Entering Friday's Battle of the Wichitas, both coaches seemed unsure about just how this version of the rivalry might turn out and while both offenses had been producing points, on this night it was the Elgin defense and its strong ground game that stood tall as the Owls forged a 27-0 victory to remain perfect on the season.
Throughout the first quarter both teams made big time defensive stands not allowing each other to get anything going. The Owls would eventually strike first, breaking away with a 47- yard touchdown run by Ritson Meyer with less than two minutes to go in the first.
Elgin closed out the first half with a 7-yard touchdown run by Treyvon Crabtree that put the Owls up 14-0 heading into the locker room.
The third quarter brought on much of the same with the Owls defense putting on a strong showing, holding the Cache offense back from gaining any momentum. An Elgin interception led to another Owls touchdown run, this time from junior running back Matthew Lund from nine yards out with 3:17 left in the third quarter..
Cache once again was unable to generate much consistency on offense eld in the fourth and one more rushing touchdown for Lund would seal the deal for the Owls
For the game, Elgin gave up just 77 rushing yards and 26 more in the air as Cache connected on just 6-of-13 passes along with two interceptions that thwarted Cache drives..
Elgin Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt felt his team put in a great performance on both sides of the ball but there are still some areas they need to work on.
"We got things to clean up still," Wyatt said. "We have things to clean up as we go into district play, b ut we have a resilient group and i think they're gonna get there."
Wyatt also discussed how important this rivalry is to him and the rest of the team and what it means to get the victory over the Bulldogs.
"It's definitely special," Wyatt said. "I'm just so proud of our guys, and so proud of the grit and belief they show. Tonight was tough but we keep finding ways to overcome."
The Owls will be back at home next Friday to take on Weatherford in a non-district game, while the Bulldogs will travel to Woodward to take on the Boomers in the district opener.