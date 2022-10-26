Chandler Zimmerman isn’t your usual high school senior, not so much about what he’s doing on the football field for Elgin, but for his career goals.
“My goal is to go to college, get my degree in finance and then go to law school,” he said. “Then I want to get into politics and eventually run for governor. That’s always been a dream of mine.”
Zimmerman will be on the turf at Cameron Stadium Thursday when the Owls face MacArthur at 7 p.m. in an important District 5A-1 battle. The senior is the “Z” receiver in the Elgin offense and he loves the game and his role for the Owls.
“Basically, the Z is one of the wide receivers,” he said. “I guess the route I like the most is the post route. I caught a touchdown against El Reno. Tres (quarterback Lorah) does a good job of getting the ball to us where we can get to it.”
While the political goals are firm, the senior still loves some of the other things students do in their spare time.
“I love to hunt; deer, duck, and recently I got my first elk,” he said. “Most times I will donate it to charity or families that can use it but I’m going to try this elk since I’ve never tasted it.”
He is such a good shot that he’s a member of the Elgin FFA shooting team.
“I know there is a bunch of negative stuff out there about kids using guns but at the OYE (Oklahoma Youth Expo) there were 500 shooters from across Oklahoma and there were zero accidents,” he said. “We all learn how to safely handle our guns and that’s important.”
The Owls finished fifth and 10th in the team competition while competing against more than 60 other teams across the state.
Zimmerman’s college plans are already in full swing as he’s taking Comp I and American History through Western Oklahoma State College’s concurrent high school program.
The only classes he’s taking on the Elgin campus are agriculture classes.
“I’m taking Ag Communications, Ag Welding and Ag Leadership,” he said. “We are having our annual fund-raising auction next week (Nov. 3) and I’m making a chicken coop to sell at it.”
His favorite part of the classes is his time welding.
“Our new ag building has six new MIG welders and that’s really what I enjoy doing,” he said. “You can weld so many other metals with those. We also learn on stick welders but the MIG is my favorite.”
When Zimmerman talks about his college plans, he’s already picked the place.
“I want to go to the University of Wyoming which has a good law school,” he said. “The other choice might be Tulsa which also has a good program.”
Since he’s already 18, he will be heading to the polling place in two weeks, but he’s not tipping his hand about which way he’s leaning.
Thursday’s game will match Zimmerman against some of his former teammates.
“I went to MacArthur Middle School and then went to Mac High for a semester before we moved to Elgin,” he said. “It is going to be exciting because the winner should get to host while the loser may have to go on the road. That’s been our goal to get to the playoffs and host, so this game will go a long way toward determining the playoff pairings.”