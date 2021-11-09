Ending on a winning note
It’s true what they say about the difference one year can make.
After not winning a single game in 2020, Elgin finished the season 4-6, just one game out of a playoff spot in the treacherous District 4A-1. With their win over Chickasha on Friday night, the Owls finished the 2021 season on a two-game win streak, a positive send-off as Elgin prepares for life in Class 5A.
A touchdown for Rylan
Late in Friday’s win at Chickasha, Coach Chalmer Wyatt and his coaching staff gave senior guard Rylan Hitt a chance to go out in style, allowing him to score a touchdown late in the game.
Just keeps getting better
Running back Matt Lund had been the Owls’ leading rusher as a freshman and carried high expectations into his sophomore season. It’s safe to say he exceeded every one of them.
Despite missing time with an injury, Lund finished the season with 1,355 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He saved his most productive performance for last, going for 297 yards and five touchdowns against Chickasha in the season finale. Lund rushed for 6.5 yards per carry.
The sophomore was also a reliable receiver, catching 16 passes for 273 yards and a team-leading 3 touchdowns.
Not bad for a couple of young guys
Youth had already been a theme for Elgin the past couple of seasons. But two freshmen especially shone.
Quarterback Tres Lorah carried lofty expectations that came with being the son of former coach Curtis Lorah. The first-year starter struggled at times, throwing for more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (7), but he showed improvement over the season and threw for nearly 1,400 yards.
He was protected by an excellent offensive line that featured two seniors, but also a freshman in Jace Williams, who started every game.
Off to Class 5A
The Owls join a formidable District 5A-1 in 2022, featuring playoff teams Lawton MacArthur, Ardmore, Noble and El Reno, as well as 6A-II move-down Midwest City, plus Altus and Duncan.
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush