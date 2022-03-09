Elgin beat Eisenhower in baseball for the second consecutive night, topping the Eagles 18-0 on Tuesday, sweeping the two-game series from their new district bunkmates.
Elgin had won at home on Monday in a high-scoring 14-8 affair. On Tuesday, the Owls were the only ones who did the scoring.
With Elgin holding a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning and with two runners on base, the Owls’ James Vanderpool appeared to have grounded into a sacrifice, but the throw was errant, allowing Jake Thomas and Phillip Pryor to score and allowing Vanderpool to reach safely. Thomas and Pryor were both instrumental in the Owls’ success at the plate, as each had three hits. Thomas also scored 4 times and drove in 4 RBIs, while Pryor, the cleanup hitter, was 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs and 3 runs of his own. Meanwhile, freshman Tres Lorah scored 3 runs and was also the winning pitcher for Elgin (2-1, 2-0 in District 5A-2), who is in Class 5A for the first year.
Eisenhower (0-3, 0-2) got hits from both Charlie Trachte and Rashaud Hurt in the game. The Eagles will play in the Altus Tournament this weekend, while the Owls are scheduled to play former district foe Weatherford on Friday.