safe

Elgin’s Damien Callagy is safe at second after a steal during Monday’s District 5A-2 doubleheader at the MacArthur baseball park. Waiting for the throw is Mac shortstop Kage Zeller. The Owls earned a 9-0 victory in the first game to clinch the title in the district and will be hosting a regional next week.

 By Joey Goodman/staff

Elgin had two chances to clinch the title in District 5A-2 but the Owls weren’t about to extend the suspense, rolling to a 9-0 victory over MacArthur Monday afternoon to clinch the title making the second game much less important before a good crowd at the Highlanders’ diamond.

Monday’s game was supposed to be at Elgin but with threatening weather predicted Monday and Tuesday, the coaches agreed to play a doubleheader Monday just in case the weather didn’t cooperate.

