AT FIRST GLANCE: A 4-6 record may not seem like much to some, but after an 0-8 season in 2020, Elgin’s improvement in 2021 was substantial. And with most of their roster returning, the Owls could be even better in 2022.

That’s the good news. The bad news is Elgin heads to 5A for the first time and will be placed in a top-heavy district featuring Ardmore, Noble, MacArthur and 6A move-down Midwest City. Elgin played in a tough district the past two years, but head coach Chalmer Wyatt knows it will be a different animal.

Recommended for you