AT FIRST GLANCE: A 4-6 record may not seem like much to some, but after an 0-8 season in 2020, Elgin’s improvement in 2021 was substantial. And with most of their roster returning, the Owls could be even better in 2022.
That’s the good news. The bad news is Elgin heads to 5A for the first time and will be placed in a top-heavy district featuring Ardmore, Noble, MacArthur and 6A move-down Midwest City. Elgin played in a tough district the past two years, but head coach Chalmer Wyatt knows it will be a different animal.
“Speed jumps out first. Second is probably the amount of 2-way players,” Wyatt said. “You don’t see as many in 5A, and that helps in terms of having a better shot, playing a complete game.”
The Owls return seven starters on each side of the ball, and with a roster heavy on sophomores and juniors, this Elgin team probably still has a way to go before it meets its potential.
Former Owls assistant Jack Baker returns to Elgin as defensive coordinator/defensive line coach after spending the past six seasons on the staff at MacArthur, so he knows this district extremely well.
NAMES TO KNOW: Matt Lund (Jr.) returns at running back for a third season, continuing to improve his strength. Despite missing time with an injury, Lund still rushed for 1,355 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Tres Lorah (Soph.) was the starting quarterback nearly his entire freshman season, and will now be looked to as the captain of the offensive ship. He had some growing pains, but also showed poise and maturity at times, especially in the last few games of the season.
“There was a lot of good, a lot of bad and he responded well to all of it,” Wyatt said. “And that hardened him and made him a better player and better leader. Now, we’re looking for you to go win football games for us.”
Treyvon Crabtree (Jr.) tied for the team lead in catches as a sophomore, and also will get the ball on designed run plays. Michael Adesola (Jr.) is the Owls’ top deep threat, having led the team in receiving yards last season.
As has become customary in Elgin, the offensive line is expected to be big and skilled. Clay Underhill (Sr.), Nocona Tahdooanippah (Sr.), Keith Ferguson (Jr.) and Jace Williams (So.) return, bringing a nastiness and attitude.
Linebacker Colin Donnelly (So.) started nearly every game as a freshman and Wyatt said he has already established himself as the “voice of the defense”. Defensive back Toby Parker (Sr.) led the Owls with three interceptions last year. Andre Crabtree (Jr.) provides speed at the linebacker position.
CRUCIAL GAME: Sept. 23 vs. El Reno — Elgin’s non-district slate features games against longtime rivals like Anadarko, Weatherford and Cache, but district play determines playoff teams, and moving up a class adds an element of the unknown to the Owls’ expectations. The district opener against El Reno, a playoff team from last season, will be an early indicator of where Elgin stands.
“I think getting off on the right foot in this district, as tough as it’s gonna be, is key,” Wyatt said. “You don’t want to start 0-1.”