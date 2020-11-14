BLANCHARD — Elgin's offense had a hard time getting anything going against a stout Blanchard defense on Friday night. In fact, the Owls' lone points came via a kickoff return that Trey Crabtree took 78 yards to the end zone in the 3rd quarter.
But that proved to be the lone bright spot for Chalmer Wyatt's ball club, as Elgin's season ended without a victory, the Owls falling 54-7 to No. 5 Blanchard in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday night.
Elgin was held to -19 rushing yards, while Ricardo Smith completed 2-of-7 for 13 yards as the Owls only had possession for less than 20 minutes.