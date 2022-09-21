Elgin enters big leagues
Natives who grew up in Elgin have seen this coming for years, the quickly-growing town has gone from Class 2A to 5A almost over the past five years and now comes the toughest part, beating teams such as El Reno, Midwest City, MacArthur and others.
The Owls are 3-0 and haven’t really been challenged, however, Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt and his staff are making sure their team isn’t overconfident.
“What do they say, ‘good is the enemy or greatness,’” he said before Monday’s practice. “We are very fortunate to have a very smart group of players who know we are 3-0 but in reality we are 0-0 entering district. We still have to go out and execute and do the things we have been doing. I think we all realize that we do have some talented players and they pick up things quick and can adjust really well to changes.”
This week the first 5A test comes from El Reno, which has changed coaches, so there is not a great deal of history on what to expect.
“They are running an unconventional offense, the single wing, and they run double tights and just try to grind out yards up the middle,” Wyatt said. “We are going to learn how tough our defense is this week. They have a good running back who is going to force us to maintain good gap assignments and tackle well. Our guys up front are going to have to get low and disrupt what they want to do at the point of attack. It’s nothing flashy, just tough football.”
Special teams update
Wyatt said that Sunday afternoon he and his coaching staff gathered and one of the topics was special teams.
“We decided to just evaluate where we are with our special teams,” Wyatt said. “Sometimes that is something you spend a great deal of time on early and then as the season begins you don’t give it as much attention. For the most part I am happy with where we stand on special teams. We just wanted to make sure we hadn’t neglected something.”
Home sweet home
There is little doubt football fever has come to Elgin and it’s growing with every victory.
“We have been very fortunate, the stadium has been packed and the crowd has been very loud from start to the final whistle,” the coach said. “The school spirit is really growing and around town everyone is talking about the football team. It’s an awesome feeling but we have to keep doing our part and that’s playing our best and winning games.”
Fighting Owls Stadium underwent a serious upgrade just a couple years ago with thoughts that Elgin would soon become a 5A school and now that expansion effort is paying dividends.
“These home games bring in a great many people and it’s good for the school and the town,” Wyatt said. “The school gets admission money to help with the budget, the concessions make money, fans will eat at local restaurants and some will buy fuel. El Reno is known to bring many fans, so it even helps the economy more.”
The Elgin Board of Education and Superintendent Nate Meraz deserve a great deal of credit. When an original bond issue failed despite getting 53 percent approval from voters, Meraz and the board came back several months later with a smaller bond and it passed and the results are now there in front of fans and citizens to see.
And, just so fans know, the roof on the new fieldhouse was damaged by hail and insurance is paying for the replacement.
“When people ask me what’s happening I joke and tell them they are adding a second floor to the fieldhouse,” Wyatt said with a wide grin.
--Compiled by Joey Goodman