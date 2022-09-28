Injury update
Something nobody ever wants to see is a player seriously injured in any sport but those things happen and that’s why coaches work so hard to develop depth.
Last Friday Elgin was closing out its 47-8 victory over El Reno when senior linebacker Casey Britton went down with less than two minutes remaining.
Trainer Ashley Cody ran to the aid of the Owls’ linebacker and immediately called ambulance EMTs to bring out a stretcher.
Monday Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt gave an update.
“He broke both his tibia and fibula and needed a rod and screws to stabilize his lower leg,” Wyatt said. “It’s tough on all of us. He moved in his sophomore season and was really a great utility player for us.
“He kicked placements at one time, he did kickoffs, he returned punts, he played linebacker, quarterback and even wide receiver. It’s tough to lose a player who could help you in so many ways.”
El Reno recap
Wyatt was pleased with how the Owls jumped on El Reno early and took them out of the game. He also liked the improvements he saw.
“Overall we were pleased with our guys,” he said. “We made improvements in the areas we were looking for, our defense pinned their ears back and played tough, our special teams had good coverage on kicks and we recovered the onside kick. And we returned a punt for a score. It was a good overall effort.”
Next challenge
Now the schedule toughens in a hurry as perennial power Ardmore comes to Fighting Owls Stadium Friday for a key District 5A-1 battle at 7 p.m.
“We traded the video on the last two games which was Shawnee and Noble,” Wyatt said. “They had a chance to beat Noble but had a holding penalty on the final play of the game.”
The game wound up with Noble winning, 60-56, but Ardmore quarterback Cal Swanson had a huge game, throwing for five touchdowns and rushing for two more.
“Swanson is a very athletic quarterback who has a quick release, but he can also pull it down and hurt you with his legs,” Wyatt said. “On defense they are very solid with a pair of inside linebackers who really fly to the football and a secondary that is really solid. Basically they are sound in all phases and Coach (Josh) Newby and his staff do a great job with them.”
Coordinators get praise
Wyatt was asked for a brief description of his two coordinators; Adam Castro on offense and Jack Baker on defense.
“Baker is just a competitor and he has his guys backs,” Wyatt said. “Our kids believe in him and what he’s telling them and that is he wants an attacking mentality.”
On the offensive side, Castro has moved to the press box this year to get a better view of defenses and they agree it’s made for a good system.
“I really think Adam is the best offensive line coach around,” Wyatt said. “Brad Widger was his coach at Lawton High and then he worked under Widger and that guy has been a good line coach for years. Adam is very sound with his calls and he does an amazing job breaking down the opposing defenses. What he does in that area is extensive. His preparation is amazing and during games we work so well together the system just flows like you want it. We actually have gotten to know each other so well that we finish each other’s sentences at times.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman