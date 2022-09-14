Here’s ‘low-down’ on Elgin defense
Fans who end up watching Elgin’s football team this season will notice something if they focus on the defensive line that isn’t big but is very effective.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Here’s ‘low-down’ on Elgin defense
Fans who end up watching Elgin’s football team this season will notice something if they focus on the defensive line that isn’t big but is very effective.
“I thought our defensive guys did a great job against Cache,” Elgin Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “Our defensive linemen did a great job getting low and making sure that the Cache offensive line was not able to move us around and open holes. And our linebackers, Andre (Crabtree) and Payton (Christensen), they did a great job because against the offense that Cache runs, you have play sound football and stick with your assignments.
“Our guys really did a super job reading their keys and then getting a bunch of guys around the football. Our defensive coaches put together a good game plan and the players got out there and executed it.”
The Bulldogs were able to rush for just 77 yards on 32 carries and when Cache did try to pass the ball it completed just 6-of-13 for 26 yards.
Offense has productive game
While the Owls have a talented passing quarterback in sophomore Tres Lorah, against the Bulldogs it was a matter of just lining up and pounding the football time-after-time.
“I thought our line really did a good job because we didn’t get very fancy,” Wyatt said. “We ran the outside zone and the inside counter and even though they had some good defensive linemen, we were able to move them around and have some success. When you have two guys rush for 100 yards, you have to feel like your offense played well.”
The Owls had 46 rushing attempts and gained 252 yards on those plays. Elgin threw 17 passes with 10 finding their mark for 113 yards. Senior Andrew Lund led the ground attack with 31 carries for 145 yards and freshman Ritson Meyer carried the ball 12 times for 126 yards. Lund scored two TDs and Meyer one.
Elgin on long home-stand
The Owls and their fans are eager to enjoy three straight games at home starting Friday in a non-district game against Weatherford.
The Eagles are one of the teams that Elgin played in its 4A district for several years but now with the move to Class 5A, Weatherford, Clinton, Elk City and the others are no longer on the Elgin district schedule.
The Owls will then host El Reno and Ardmore in a pair of important 5A district contests. After that comes road games at Altus (Oct. 7) and Noble (Oct. 14) before a home game against Duncan (Oct. 21).
Elgin then faces MacArthur on Oct. 28 at Cameron Stadium and the Owls host Midwest City on Nov. 4 in the final game of the regular season.
–Compiled by Joey Goodman
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.