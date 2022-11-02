Elgin sticks with Friday game
While there was consideration of moving this week’s critical game with Midwest City to Thursday, more recent weather forecasts have lowered the chance of severe weather on Friday and school officials have opted to stick with the original date.
“I called Channel 9, Channel 4, Channel 7 and even the National Weather Service and they have backed off on their Friday forecast so we are going to stick with the original day,” Elgin Superintendent Nate Meraz said. “We are going to start Senior Night activities at 6:30 p.m. and move right to game time at 7 p.m.”
Elgin was able to rally in the fourth quarter last week to earn a hard-fought 20-13 victory over MacArthur to put the Owls into the playoffs as either the District 5A-1 champion or runner-up depending on the outcome of Friday’s game against Midwest City.
“I told our guys at halftime that we had overcome some mistakes and were still in the game,” Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “I think as the game went on our style started to come out. I just told them to relax and keep playing hard.”
One of the most critical plays came when MacArthur fumbled the ball at the goal-line and Elgin’s Brody Morrison recovered in the end zone for a touchback.
“That was a huge play to keep it close,” Wyatt said. “I think his knees were in the end zone when he recovered the ball and they ruled that it was a touchback.”
Wyatt said it was hard not to be impressed with the crowd that showed up and the atmosphere that was evident.
“Our fans have been great about getting out and supporting us and it was just a great setting for a game,” he said of the large crowd that showed up at Cameron Stadium.”
Elgin fans will get to see one of the state’s winningest programs this week when Midwest City comes to Fighting Owls Stadium.
“They have a quarterback who is electric,” Wyatt said. “They run a spread and they run a variety of formations and kinks to get gaps for the QB and their backs, which they have three good ones.”
The Owls hope to counter by eating up clock on offense and keeping the ball for sustained drives.
“We need to keep the ball away from them as much as possible with good drives,” he said. “And on defense we must tackle well and try and force them into passing the ball more than they want.”
The Bombers have five state football titles to their credit but they haven’t won a gold ball since they went back-to-back in 1994 and ‘95.
