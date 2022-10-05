Upbeat injury update
There was a reason that Elgin Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt had a big smile on his face when this writer walked in the door and it had to do with starting running back Matthew Lund.
“They found out that it wasn’t a stress fracture, but an extra bone on his foot, which I’ve heard of before,” Wyatt said. “So he’s back and ready to go for the Altus game.”
The Owls did get solid play from backup back Ritson Meyer, who rushed for 173 yards. Plus Peyton Christensen and Brody Morrison also had some good rushing attempts in the 35-0 victory over Ardmore.
“Ritson is not just big and stout, but he’s got quick feet,” Wyatt said. “On that 46-yard run he had an amazing jump cut that got him out in the open. He’s an agile 190 pounds for sure. We have some talent at the running back position and that’s always nice.”
Gaining attention
Elgin is starting to get some statewide recognition after going 5-0 to start the season, climbing to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press prep poll that was released this week.
McAlester is No. 1 with nine first-place votes, McGuinness is second with one first-place vote, Coweta third, Del City fourth with one first-place vote, Guthrie is fifth and Collinsville sixth. All of those teams are 5-0 except Del City which is 4-1 after losing to McAlester last week.
Grove is seventh, MacArthur eighth, Carl Albert ninth and the Owls come in at 10th.
Coach Wyatt said while it is great to get recognition from state voters, he and his players seem focused on one thing and that’s Altus.
“We have stuck with our plan and that’s to take one game at a time and not look ahead,” the coach said.
Self-coaching time
Like many programs, the Elgin coaching staff spent time Sunday doing an evaluation of what they have been doing and what other ideas they had about the improving the team.
The coaches went as far as to ask the players for their input.
“I just had our position coaches ask their players what they think they need to do to improve and we got some very good comments,” Wyatt said. “Austin Elam (wide receiver) said he needed to improve his blocking. Hunter Jackson said he needed to use more speed when making hits in the secondary. Tres (quarterback Lorah) said he needed to make the easy throws easy and he needed to manage the offense better.
“I thought we got some great comments from the players and it shows they are all willing to work hard to just keep getting better. We all know that is what we have to do to reach the goals we have set.”
On the road
The Owls have enjoyed three straight home games but now comes road games at Altus Friday and Noble next week. After that the Owls host Duncan on Oct. 10, visit Cameron Stadium to battle MacArthur on Oct. 28 and then host Midwest City in the regular-season finale.
“Our booster club is making hoagie sandwiches with three meats and cheese, packets of mayo and mustard, chips, two granola bars and water or GatorAde,” Wyatt said. “We plan on leaving at 3:45 which should get us there at 5 p.m. so we can tape and get on the field. We expect to have a large group of fans over there; our support from this community has been amazing.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman