Correcting mistakes
Part of the job of any coach during the early part of the season is to work on correcting mistakes that occur in scrimmages and non-district games.
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 2:07 am
Correcting mistakes
Part of the job of any coach during the early part of the season is to work on correcting mistakes that occur in scrimmages and non-district games.
That was something the Elgin football team was doing Monday during a morning Labor Day practice.
The Owls committed 10 penalties for 87 yards in their opener against Anadarko and they gave up one fumble.
“You never like penalties and you sure don’t want to turn the ball over,” said Elgin Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt. “We talked about those things and we also worked on special teams. The other issue we discussed is getting our offense to start faster. We did that in the scrimmages and we fell behind 14-0 against Anadarko before we got our offense working like we hoped.”
Wyatt says that could cost the Owls down the line including Friday’s Battle of the Wichitas at Cache.
“We know they have some good athletes and a good deal of size up front,” Wyatt said. “I thought the (Brayden) Castro kid is a good threat for them and we sure don’t have the size they do up front so our defense is really going to have to do a good job against them. Faron (Cache Head Coach Griffin) loves to run the football and he’s going to make you defend from sideline to sideline. The good thing is we have some depth along the front and that should help us keep fresh players out there on defense.”
Special teams
Wyatt seemed happy with his punter, Colyn Donnely, who punted three times for a 39-yard average in the 33-14 victory over Anadarko last Friday.
“He started doing our punting about half-way through the season,” Wyatt said. “He gets the ball off quick and has pretty good height and distance. We did a pretty good job on coverage and we have to continue to do that.”
Gabe Dittmeyer handles the placements for Elgin and he hit three PATs but missed two others.
“We just have to keep working on our special teams and clean those issue up,” Wyatt said. “That is always a phase of the game that you work on every day because you always needed to improve.”
Road trip
While the road trip to Cache is not very far, the Owls will be able to eat on the bus thanks to the Elgin Booster Club.
“They have been fixing us hoagie sandwiches, chips, fruit, candy bar and GatorAde,” Wyatt said. “We expect to travel with the same number of players, somewhere around 55.”
Kickoff will be 7 p.m. on the new artificial turf at Cache’s Ulrich Stadium.
— Compiled by Joey Goodman
