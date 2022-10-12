Learning program standards
We’ve all heard the old saying that goes like this, “sometimes teams play down to the level of their opponents” and often that is what can drag down a young team such as Elgin.
Last week the Owls had little trouble beating Altus, 25-0, but in that game the Owls had a pair of interceptions and some penalties that slowed down the explosive offense that has been averaging more that 45 points a game. One interception hit off the shoulder pads of an Elgin receiver and then into the arms of an Altus defender but on the other interception, Wyatt said it was just a bad read by quarterback Tres Lorah.
“Tres is one of those players who can spot his mistakes and make corrections to prevent that from happening again,” Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “He and I are working through the process and trying to improve the areas that he brought up to me. He is very intelligent and understands what he needs to do to improve.”
“I believe our kids are still learning how to play each week to a standard that we expect out of them,” Coach Wyatt said. “To rise to a level of a district champion we have to be mentally tough on and off the field. I think we learned some things in the Altus game. We gave the guys the weekend off because we wanted them to regroup. We have four tough games coming up and we thought some extra time could help them get ready for this final push.”
And while there were some things the coaches didn’t like, there were positives in the Altus game.
“We got to play a large group of young kids and there were some bright spots,” Wyatt said. “Adam Eaton had a couple of tackles for loss and we had some other sophomores have big plays on defense.”
The Owls were trying to replicate their normal practice routine, staying with afternoon practices and then staying with the same road schedule.
“Our staff is going to go scout Midwest City and MacArthur on Thursday and then do our same road routine on Friday,” Wyatt said. “We will have a walk-through Friday morning, get up here to the fieldhouse, load up and make the drive to Noble. It should take just over an hour. The booster club will be making us hoagie sandwiches again and the guys will have that on the bus ride and then we will get there, go through our taping and then have our meetings.”
Britton making progress
Senior Casey Britton is recovering from surgery to correct the broken bones in his lower leg that occurred in the El Reno game.
Britton is using a wheelchair to get around and Coach Wyatt said he was able to make it to the Altus game with his parents.
“He is wanting to make our games and we love having him there,” Wyatt said. “He will use the wheelchair for a few more weeks and then start rehab and walking on crutches.
“He wants to heal in time to play baseball and while we all hope he can do that, the, doctors want him to take it slow and make sure he’s ready for that and not rush the process.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman