Coaching Owls up in 2022
Chalmer Wyatt is entering his fourth season as Elgin’s head football coach and one thing the staff has is plenty of youthful enthusiasm.
Adam Castro, a former Lawton High School player and assistant, enters his fourth season at Elgin where he serves as assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and works with the offensive line.
Jack Baker joined the staff in the off-season and will serve as the defensive coordinator and work with the defensive line.
Other assistants are: Lance Hill, linebackers/running backs and special teams; Brandon Langford, outside linebackers/tight ends; Cody Rowell, wide receivers and defensive backs; and Orrin Forsythe, defensive backs/wide receivers.
Ashley Cody is the Elgin athletic trainer, Bill Freeman is the video coordinator and David Dillingham handles the statistics. Student managers for Elgin are: Seniors Kenley York and Lex Moore, plus juniors Grace Walz and Jason Smiley.
Stepping up big time
As Elgin fans are well aware, the school has now grown large enough to be elevated to Class 5A and will be in one very tough district.
Included in District 5A-1 are: Altus, Ardmore, Duncan, El Reno, MacArthur, Midwest City and Noble. Coach Wyatt knows that schedule is imposing but he and the Owls don’t seem to mind the challenge.
“I think we have three non-district games that we can be competitive in and use those to try and get our personnel right and be ready for district,” Wyatt said. “Anadarko was a playoff team last year, Cache is a big rivalry game for us and Weatherford always has a pretty good bunch. We want to use those to analyze our schemes and see what we might need to adjust. Our players grew up a great deal last year; we did much of that growing into the bigger class by playing a large group of underclassmen.”
One of those is sophomore quarterback Tres Lorah, who lives sports with a dad (long-time football coach Curtis) and mom (track/cross country coach Tommi) who both are coaches.
“I think Tres will have a good season,” Coach Wyatt said. “He’s stronger and is throwing routes this year that he just could throw last year. He doesn’t run a great deal but he has mobility if the protection breaks down. The great things he brings to this team are his knowledge and understanding of the game.”
For the rest of the Owls it’s all about growing.
“We played that role last year of being the new guys and now these guys feel like they are ready for the next step,” he said. “We need to play complete games and control what we can control. That’s important to not try to do more than you are capable of doing.”
Pick the pre-game meal
Coach Wyatt said the Owls will stick with a plan to walk to the cafeteria each game day and eat a meal that is being brought in by the booster club.
“We have some good booster club members and they are going to help handle that for us,” he said. “We already have some people stepping up to help pay for the meals and I know it will be something the players like.”
After that the team will walk back to the fieldhouse and get their minds straight.
“We will put on a movie and let them just relax and get focussed on the game,” he said. “Some of them will put on their ear buds and listen to music. I just believe it’s good to keep them together after school and game time; it just helps them focus better on opponent and what we need to accomplish.”
— Compiled by Joey Goodman