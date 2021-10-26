Still playing with pride
Friday’s loss to Newcastle was a dagger to Elgin’s playoff hopes. The Owls are in sixth place in District 4A-1 with a 1-4 district record. The 4th place team happens to be Newcastle, but even if the Racers were to lose their final two games and Elgin was to win its final two, Newcastle would still hold the tiebreaker over Elgin.
Still, even if the playoffs are not in Elgin’s future this season, head coach Chalmer Wyatt said it’s not time to fold up the tent in despair. The Owls’ final two games are against two other teams close to them in the standings, Cache and Chickasha. The coaching staff and players are looking toward the future and setting a foundation for a strong program going forward after 2021.
“Our motivation is always finishing strong, regardless of if you’ve got a chance to get in or not,” Wyatt said. “We’re still building something here, and we’ll never take a week off or look at it as if we’re turning the page or something. As far as we know, we’ve got two games left and that’s two more times to strap the helmets on, and the kids understand that.”
Not just a rivalry, but the rivalry
A big reason the Owls aren’t wallowing in self-pity is because of who they play this week. This Friday marks the renewal of the The Battle of the Wichitas between Elgin and Cache. The game wasn’t played last season due to Elgin having to cancel games after a COVID-19 outbreak. And even though both teams enter this year’s game with records of just 2-6, Wyatt said that doesn’t diminish the game at all this week. In a rivalry like this, anything can happen.
“It is kind of an interesting year for the Battle of the Wichitas, but this game has been crazy in one way and crazy in another way over the years,” Wyatt said. (Five) years ago, the game was 0-0 at the end of regulation and then it’s an overtime thriller, so you just never know, and I think that’s what makes it so special. I think everybody is excited to get the game back, especially with the matchup it presents this year.”
Reminiscing on BOTWs past
Wyatt has plenty of memories of the Battle of the Wichitas, having played for the Owls as a defensive back. But unlike now, Wyatt didn’t get to play in front of a true “home” crowd. During the late 2000s, due to construction/renovation at both Elgin and Cache’s stadiums, the rivalry was played at Cameron Stadium for the last three years Wyatt was at Elgin. This provided the managing staff of the stadium, as well as the folks with Lawton Public Schools with an extra scheduling complication, with three city teams already having to share one stadium.
“My sophomore year, we actually played them at 11 in the morning on a Saturday,” Wyatt said. “Everybody from Lawton, everybody Elgin and Cache is there, Cameron’s just packed. It was a really cool environment. It was pretty hot, so we had to get used to that. It was a cool deal to get to do that and I was fortunate enough to be 4-0 against them, so that was big.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush