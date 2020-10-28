Rivalry called off for 2020
While canceled games have become somewhat commonplace in 2020, few expected to see one of the iconic rivalries in Southwest Oklahoma getting nixed.
But sure enough, for the first time since 1991, Elgin and Cache will not play each other in the football version of the Battle of the Wichitas.
Due to various players and coaches in quarantine recently, Elgin was forced to not only cancel last week’s game against Newcastle, but this week’s scheduled contest with Cache. Owls head coach Chalmer Wyatt was obviously disappointed that it came to this, but also knows it’s just the nature of the beast this year.
“That’s something that everybody marks their calendar for,” Wyatt said. “It just sort of sums up 2020 that even Elgin-Cache can get canceled.”
Even prior to the Newcastle game, Elgin had to cancel its game with Elk City and had to reschedule its contest with Clinton. But Wyatt said that just getting to Week 9 in the high school football season has been an accomplishment.
“As far as we’re concerned, we’ve had a pretty good run, we’ve made it up to this point,” he said. “That was our message going in was that we were going to play games until it was unsafe, because the kids need it. But it got to a point where we just couldn’t keep it going right now.”
Coaches coming back
Elgin head coach Chalmer Wyatt has already had his hands full this season, going through a winless season while also trying to navigate through a global pandemic and having to deal with canceled and rescheduled games.
But things got far more personal in the past few weeks.
Wyatt tested positive last week on Thursday, Oct. 15, and proceeded to serve his quarantine time. He would have been cleared by last Saturday, but Elgin went ahead and canceled its game with Newcastle anyway. Wyatt also had three other assistant coaches test positive in a span of just a few weeks, which left Elgin with just five coaches to run practices.
Monday was Wyatt’s first day back at the office, and he said the nearly 2 weeks he was gone from the facility felt “like a month’s time”. Wyatt said that it’s been an adjustment having to try to lead his team and staff virtually over the past few weeks.
“We did everything through Zoom,” Wyatt said. “It’s been interesting. (We are) adapting on the fly and trying to keep the kids at the forefront. We owe it to them to make the best decisions for them.”
Ice, ice, baby
As if quarantines were not enough, Old Man Winter brought a mix of ice and sleet to Southwest Oklahoma this week. Because the Owls already didn’t have a game this week, it didn’t necessarily change much of the team’s game plan, but practice was still canceled on Tuesday.
“We evaluated the weather on Monday as we were heading out, and every 10-15 minutes, it seemed to get whiter and whiter,” Wyatt said. “On top of the quarantines we had, we figured it would be better to just get back in the weight room and focus on that.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush