Reasons to believe heading down the stretch
When your three district losses are by a combined score of 148-19, “optimism” might not be first word that comes to mind.
But even after his team’s back-to-back lopsided district losses to Bethany and Clinton, Elgin head coach Chalmer Wyatt said there’s a positive outlook heading into the Owls’ final three games of the season. For one, Elgin has already played the top three teams in the current District 4A-1 standings.
“What I told them after practice (Monday) is, ‘You’ve played some of the top teams in the district,’” Wyatt said.
Secondly, the team is healthier than most teams this time of year, and those who were injured and beginning to come back into the fold. Cache currently sits 6th in the district standings, with games against the current 4th-place and 5th place teams (Newcastle and Chickasha, respectively) still to come. And while the final stretch of Newcastle, Cache and Chickasha won’t be a series of cake walks, Wyatt and his staff feel good about where the team is.
“Nacona (Tahdooanippah) is back, Matt Lund is back. I feel like when the whole band is together, we have our most confidence, obviously,” Wyatt said. “Now, we’ve put ourselves in good position to finish this season strong, against some really, really good opponents, still.”
The legs feed the wolf
At the end of Monday’s practice, each player lined up on the goal line and waited for the whistle. That shrill noise sent the players to the 20 yard line and then back to the goal line, before the drill was repeated for the 30 and 40 yard lines.
While the practice was almost a full two hours to begin with, Wyatt said the importance of running at the end is to make sure the Owls are in the best physical condition possible. As Wyatt puts it, in the late weeks of the season, the best-conditioned team is often the one who still has a fighting chance.
“We talk about hydration and treatment. We pride ourselves in taking care of our bodies throughout the week,” Wyatt said. “Since summer practice, knew the whole season would be a dog fight and it would come down to how tough you are and what kind of shape you’re in.”
Scouting the Racers
This week, Elgin (2-5, 1-3 in District 4A-1) hosts Newcastle (3-4, 2-2), who is fresh off a disheartening loss to Bethany. After facing a grueling three-game stretch that included matchups with Tuttle, Blanchard and Clinton, the Racers have appeared to start rounding into form. Jeff Brickman’s team utilizes an unorthodox defensive scheme and feature linebacker Justus Conway.
“Conway’s a helluva player and they run a defense you just don’t see a lot,” Wyatt said. “But also, we’ve installed some things we believe will have some success against it.”
