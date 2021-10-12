Running backs step up
With Matt Lund out with injury, Elgin has had to rely on Casey Britton at running back. But Treyvonn Crabtree also threw his name in the hat this past week, finishing with 113 yards rushing and the Owls’ only touchdown. That kind of depth has been imperative for Chalmer Wyatt’s club.
“They’re all extremely talented, and I think the competition between them is good for us as a team,” Wyatt said.
Weekly roller coaster
After a major high of beating Weatherford on the road, the Owls were humbled at home by Bethany. In a district with no off weeks, Wyatt said it’s important for his team to remain focused and not get too high or low emotionally after a single game.
“Each week is a new week,” Wyatt said. “What we’ve told our guys is we’re getting into the grind of our district schedule and there’s some games we’re looking forward to. And obviously, you can’t look past anyone in this district.”
Confronting Caden
This week, the Owls head to Clinton, where the defending state runners-up await. The Red Tornadoes, currently No. 3 in the polls, are led by quarterback Caden Powell, an Oklahoma baseball commit and one of the more physical QBs Elgin will face.
“He’s probably the best blocking quarterback I’ve seen,” Wyatt said. “Extremely talented, can throw the ball mile, you can just tell he’s got a will to win, and he’s a good leader for them.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush