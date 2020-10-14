Showing fight late
In week 6 with three minutes left in the third quarter and down 42-14, Elgin began a comeback against Bethany that would have made Frank Reich proud. However it wasn’t meant to be and a 21-point swing earlier in the game sent the Owls home with one more loss under their belt — falling to Bethany 48-33.
Even with their sixth loss of the season, head coach Chalmer Wyatt can still find the silver lining in his playbook.
“Our kids will fight,” Wyatt said about his team’s late game comeback attempt. “Our kids will fight you to the fourth quarter.”
Even with some starters out of the game, Wyatt said the younger players kept battling, but he also acknowledges that some opportunities were missed.
“There was some opportunities late in the game,” said Wyatt. “But ultimately, there were three plays earlier in the game that was a 21 point swing that hurt us. You take those away and we had a really good shot at winning the game.”
Wyatt wants wins now but can he wait?
“We’ve got a lot of new guys playing,” Wyatt said. “So, you know, if you want to call it building, call it building but it’s our guys knowing how we do things and learning how we want to play the game. So yeah you know we are learning as we go this year, and that’s okay. We’re gonna reap the benefits down the road and we know that but at the same time you got to want it now and you can’t wait till then.”
Bye week means getting back to the basics.
Because of COVID-19 rescheduling, the Owls played Clinton earlier this season giving Wyatt and his squad a chance and get back to the basics of football.
“It’s a bye week for us,” Wyatt said. “So we gave the team a rest, but we’ve also really changed practice up. We’re really kind of getting back to our fundamentals and working on some things that kind of get overseen as you get into the grind of your season.”
— Compiled by Chris Wilson