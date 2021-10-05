Elgin back to work after emotional win at Weatherford
Elgin raised quite a few sets of eyebrows in Week 1 when the Owls stormed past an Anadarko team tipped by many to be a Class 3A dark horse. Since then, Elgin had appeared fall back to Earth and out of the public consciousness.
Until last Friday, that was.
On the road at Weatherford (a traditionally tough place to play) against a No. 8 Eagles squad, the Owls were seen as pretty heavy underdogs. And Chalmer Wyatt’s squad headed to halftime down 28-14, a score that would remain intact through nearly the entire 3rd quarter. But the 3rd-year head coach and his staff made sure the team understood there was still plenty of time left to rewrite the ending of the game’s story.
“We told them, ‘The game can’t be won until all four quarters,’” Wyatt said.
Matt Lund’s 9-yard touchdown run with less than a minute left in the 3rd made it 28-21. Lund added another score in the 4th to tie the game with under 9 minutes left.
And with 5:46 left in the contest and with the Eagles driving in Owl territory, Elgin linebacker CJ Underwood shot perfectly through a gap, drilled Weatherford star Malachi Johnson, forcing a fumble, which the Owls recovered at their own 35. A 20-yard run by Lund put Elgin in Weatherford territory, but it was his 8-yard run on 4th-and-3 that might have been his most important carry of the night.
On a drive that chewed up plenty of clock, the Owls not only won the physical battles, but the mental ones, forcing penalties on the opposition. On several occasions, Elgin was able to draw Weatherford offsides, most crucially on a 4th-and-2 at the Eagle 21 with just over 2 minutes left. The infraction gave Elgin a fresh set of downs at the 16. The Owls continued to run clock and get the ball closer to the goal line.
And with the defense keying on Lund, freshman quarterback Tres Lorah was left alone on an option run play that put the QB out of bounds at the 1. He finished the deed on the very next play with 35 seconds left for a 34-27 lead that Elgin wouldn’t surrender.
“It took everybody, but Tres ran the show and was able to pull the strings,” Wyatt said. “They played with their hair on fire. It was all-out effort and that’s what it takes. I’m super proud of them.
“To be able to pitch a second-half shutout was huge.”
Homecoming presents its own challenges to coaches
This week is homecoming for Elgin. For high school students, homecoming is a week to experience adolescent social milestone moments — crowning of king and queen, figuring out who’s taking who to the dance, etc.
For football coaches, it’s often little more than a distraction from the task at hand.
“Every football coach will tell you it’s their least-favorite week of the year,” Wyatt said. “I think our kids, coming off this win at Weatherford, I think we’ll have better focus. I think they’re going to be able to turn up their preparation.”
Many high schools will purposefully schedule an “easy” game so that a win is near-guaranteed, ensuring an even more pleasant mood for the fans and alumni who flocked to town for the weekend.
But for Elgin — and all the teams in District 4A-1 — there are no easy opponents the rest of the way. In this case, Elgin’s homecoming opponent happens to be Bethany, who enters the game No. 6 in the most recent Associated Press Class 4A poll. Because it was pre-decided that homecoming would happen in October, Wyatt had little say in who his team would be hosting.
“There’s no easy district opponent to schedule for homecoming,” Wyatt said. “It’s just the way it worked out. This was the best week for us to do it, and it just so happens to be (Bethany).”
Although wide receiver/defensive back and Texas Tech commit Jocelyn Malaska will draw most of the headlines, Bethany has talent all over the field, especially when it comes to ball-carriers.
“At every skill position, they have playmakers,” Wyatt said. “It’s going to be tough.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush