Biggest differences in Year 2
After taking over at his alma mater last year, Elgin head coach Chalmer Wyatt is four games into his second season as coach. So far, his biggest focus is “staying the course” and making sure the ideas he planted last year are taking shape.
“Last year, we had a big senior class and they did a great job for us and now, it’s just continuing our beliefs, our culture and believing in everything despite whatever has happened.”
Rescheduling on the fly
Once it became clear that COVID-19 cases within Elk City High School meant Elgin’s game against the Elks would not happen last week, Wyatt and his staff worked to try and find a new opponent.
Initially, Prague was set to be the replacement, but the Red Devils also backed out. But with Newcastle having to cancel against Clinton, the Red Tornadoes were also looking for a game.
“Well, we got lucky, you know, to find Clinton was in need of a game also,” Wyatt said. “So that being a district game, we didn’t hesitate getting that one scheduled. With this year and the uncertainty, it’s important that you play your games, you know, here we are in the fall of 2020 playing football so there’s no reason why we shouldn’t when we have the opportunity to.”
— Compiled by Chris Wilson