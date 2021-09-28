Areas of concern on defense
Any time a team trails 49-0 after 3 quarters, both offense and defense are likely producing below desired levels.
In Friday’s 56-6 loss to Elk City, Elgin had struggles on both sides of the ball, but many of the concerns focused on the defense. While head coach Chalmer Wyatt gave plenty of credit to the Elk City coaching staff, he still admitted that there was plenty more the Owls could have done defensively.
“They (Elk City) had a good game plan, they executed it well, they had a good running back,” Wyatt said. “Defensively, we’ve got to probably take better angles, adjust the game speed to be a little faster and be better tacklers.”
Britton steps up
Running back Matt Lund has been one of the linchpins of the Elgin attack this season. But when he appeared to be mildly hampered on Friday night, the staff opted to play it safe with Lund, and allow Casey Britton to get more of the carries. The junior, who joined the team over the summer, made the most of his night, breaking off a 42-yard run and more than doubling his rushing yard total through the first three games, running for 105 yards. More of an old-school, downhill runner, Britton is the thunder to Lund’s lightning.
“Casey is a great change-of-pace back, and he goes and finds yards when there’s not any yards, sometimes. He can take a 3-yard gain and turn it into a 6-yard gain,” Wyatt said. “And that’s probably his best attribute.”
Unsung heroes
While the young men in the jerseys and shoulder pads get the accolades and glory, there are other students working to make sure things go off without a hitch. Elgin’s team trainers — Kayley Landenberger, Rylee Taylor, Ave Centennial, Ara Montana, Tanna Anderson and Aubri Hicks — are there to help head athletic trainer Dan Talavera and the players, making sure they’re taped up, bandaged up and fueled up with plenty of water and electrolytes.
Meanwhile, the team managers — Lex Moore and Kenley York — are at every game and practice, filming and helping with odds and ends. They may often blend into the background, but they play vital parts.
“We can’t do anything without them,” Wyatt said. “Especially when summer practice starts, it’s hot. Whether it’s setting up tents, doubling down on water, providing ice towels...that’s big-time.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush