Learning lessons from loss
Even though Elgin lost to Tecumseh on Friday night, there were positives to be gleaned from the defeat.
Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt said he was extremely proud of the effort by the offensive line, who was going up against a massive defensive front for Tecumseh.
“They graded better than they looked,” Wyatt said. “Rylan (Hitt) graded at a 90 percent and had 9 pancake blocks, against a defensive line that has like 1,000 pounds.”
On the defensive side of the ball, C.J. Underwood was all over the field, finishing with 14 tackles. Still, Elgin wound up losing the game despite leading at halftime. A big part of this was the turnover battle, which ended in Tecumseh’s favor, as the Owls turned the ball over 3 times to just once for the visitors.
“When you win the turnover battle, you usually have a pretty good chance to win,” Wyatt said. “At times, offensively, we were the ones who stopped ourselves.”
Crucial district matchup
The district slate begins this week with Elgin hosting Elk City. The teams saw their 2020 clash canceled due to COVID-19. But like Elgin, Elk City was a young program that has been through tough times, yet seems to be turning things around. While other teams in the district may have more high-profile names, this game is vital for the Owls because it will signal whether or not the program has truly turned a corner.
“I like the way we match up with Elk City, getting them right of the box,” Wyatt said. “We get the chance to get out on the right foot. We’ve had some tough non-district games where we’ve shown some signs of improvement, but we’ve yet to put it all together. We can’t afford to be young anymore. It’s time to step up and make plays.”
Elk City is 3-0, but the Elks’ two in-state wins were against Guymon (who finished the past two seasons winless) and Southeast (who hasn’t made the playoffs since 2003). Their most impressive win was over Pampa (TX) in Week Zero.
Here come the men in black
It had been teased for a while, but the Owls finally unveiled black jerseys and pants in Friday’s home opener vs. Tecumseh. It had been in the works for a while, and Wyatt said it was a testament to the hard work put in by the booster club.
“It’s something we wanted to do for the kids. Our booster club worked extremely hard throughout the last year-and-a-half to do this,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt said the coaching staff told the kids they couldn’t wear them in a game until the team won a game. The Owls then won their season opener at Anadarko.
“Take that for what it’s worth,” Wyatt joked. “It’s just great to be able to provide that opportunity to our kids.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush