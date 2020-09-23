New rules, new opponent this week
By the end of last week, it became known that Elgin would not be visiting their scheduled Week 4 opponent after Elk City Public Schools submitted a cancellation request to the OSSAA due to COVID-19-related quarantines.
But the Owls will still get to play a game on Friday.
Under new OSSAA rules, a cancellation does not mean the team who submitted the request will have to forfeit the game.
“You know, we want to play every game that we can, but due to them (Elk City), you know, coming down with a positive case (of COVID-19) and their school system declaring that it couldn’t play the game, we can’t play. It’s a no-contest,” Elgin head coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “If a game is cancelled for COVID and both schools cannot reschedule then it’s a no-contest and has no effect on the playoffs. That’s unfortunate but it is what it is. We’re just glad to still be here.”
Fellow District 4A-1 team Newcastle also faced COVID-19 issues, leaving Clinton without a Week 4 game. With the Red Tornadoes in the same position as Elgin, the two teams have opted to move up their Week 7 game to this week. Clinton will visit Elgin on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
— Compiled by the Constitution staff