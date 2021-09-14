Wherever, whenever
Elgin plays its first home game of the season this week after splitting its first two games on the road. While playing at home is nice, head coach Chalmer Wyatt said at the end of the day, a team has to learn how to win wherever it’s playing.
“You’ve got to learn to win on the road, you’ve got to learn how to win at home,” Wyatt said. “As far as where we’re at early in the season, it doesn’t matter.”
Less familiar with the foe
Elgin finishes its non-district slate this week against Tecumseh. And although the Owls played Tecumseh last season (losing, 41-19), it’s still a program that Elgin fans might not be nearly as familiar with as the likes of Anadarko (a former district rival) or Blanchard (who’s been on Elgin’s schedule since 2018). At an hour-and-a-half’s drive away, it’s not the farthest distance an Elgin opponent will have to travel this season (Elk City likely wins that award). But it’s still a chance to play and learn about a team that could be a playoff opponent down the road.
“It’s a little different, just not being as familiar as we are with the rest of the schedule,” Wyatt said. “But it’s also good to get some of that out-of-area opponents in here who do things a little different and provide new challenges for our offense or defense.”
Pre-game and post-game routines
Food can often be a bonding mechanism. And it serves as a good way to bring Elgin football together before games and in the days that follow.
On game days, the team gathers for a team meal provided by the booster club. Afterwards, Wyatt said coaches typically put on a movie.
“Guys get a chance to rest their eyes, we encourage them to stay off their feet,” Wyatt said.
Afterward, the team gathers (if it’s a road game, boards the bus), puts on uniforms and goes through warm-up routines prior to the game.
On Saturday mornings, the team gathers at the field house, reviews game film and answers for mistakes that might have been made, while also praising one another for big plays. Sundays are the coaches’ turns to learn from the tape and get to work on the next week’s game.
“We, as a staff, have lunch together, sit and watch film, figure out what we as coaches need to do,” Wyatt said. “We’re often here until about 5 p.m.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush