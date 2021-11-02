Time coming to an end for seniors
After Friday’s victory over Cache, each of the nine seniors on the Cache roster lined up along the goal line in one of the end zones, joined by their parents and coaches for one last picture and ceremonial walk together.
Chalmer Wyatt was an assistant at Elgin in 2018 before becoming head coach in 2019. He’s been on the staff with most of these players through their entire high school careers. With no playoff spot for the Owls this season, Friday’s game against Chickasha will be the last time most of them strap on a helmet again.
“It’ll probably be a little emotional after Friday night, because now I get to see these kids grow up, now I get to see what they turn into,” Wyatt said. “To see some of these guys produce the way they’ve produced, to see them overcome what they’ve overcome...and for them to be leaders for us for the young talent on this team, that says a lot about them.”
Youth is served
While the senior class is going to be missed, the underclassmen have proven time and again this season that the Elgin program is in good hands going forward. For further proof, look at the scoring summary for Friday’s win over Cache: a freshman or sophomore was responsible for every Elgin point scored, all the way down to the extra points and the safety.
Plenty of teams are young. It’s another thing to be young and good. And while Elgin only has 3 wins on the season, Coach Wyatt said that record isn’t indicative of how much his young players have improved over the course of 10 weeks.
“One of the more unique things about this season with our record is our kids are getting progressively better each week,” Wyatt said. “You look at some of those guys, it’s because they’re learning how to prepare and get better each week, despite being freshmen and sophomores. And those are great signs.”
Not throwing in the towel
As luck would have it, all four playoff spots from District 4A-1 have been clinched. Clinton, Bethany, Newcastle and Elk City will qualify, while Elgin, Chickasha, Cache and Weatherford will not.
With 6th-place Elgin and 5th-place Chickasha both knowing they won’t be playoff-bound, it might seem difficult to find motivation heading into the final game of the season. However, the seniors will obviously want to end their careers on a high note, while the rest of the team wants to send them off with a victory.
“The seniors want to leave this place better than they found it. And there’s nobody in this program thinking anything other than that,” Wyatt said. “We want to go out with a win and it took a whole lot of effort to do that on Friday and it’ll take a whole lot of effort to do that again. But I think it just means more because of the leadership that was brought it by these guys and that’s how we want them to go out. And I think every person on this team understands that.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush