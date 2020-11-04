Wyatt back from COVID
After a bout with COVID-19, Elgin Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt is ready to get back to work and head to the playoffs.
Wyatt was diagnosed with COVID-19 Oct. 15 and was quarantined for a week. After testing negative Oct. 23 Wyatt was able to return to his team, just before they face off against Owls host Chickasha Nov. 6. Now, Wyatt is determined to get back on the field and get his team ready for the playoffs.
“It had me down for a few days,” Wyatt said. “But like everything else, we got to get back to work and we got to go do our jobs.”
Playoffs or no playoffs?
Due to COVID-19, this year’s playoff series will be different in that every team will have a chance to be in the playoffs. With an 0-6 record, Wyatt is using this as an opportunity to get his team on the field and play more games during a season that has seen more than its share of cancelations due to the virus or weather.
“This is a fair chance to advance,” Wyatt said. “It kind of eliminates that uncertainty with teams missing games. It’s another opportunity for us to play as many games as we can, regardless of the stature of the game. If they tell us we’re going to play and we’re going to go to the, panhandle then we’re going to the panhandle. Same thing if they tell us we’re going to Southeast Oklahoma. We’re going to play.”
