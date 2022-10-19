Teaching from video
Watching videos after wins is always exciting but when a team has to watch video of losses, it can be tough to witness.
And, when the team doesn’t play to its potential, it makes the recap even tougher to watch.
That is where the Elgin football team found itself after suffering its first loss last week to talented Noble, 32-21.
“We just didn’t execute the game plan and that’s the reality,” Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “We knew going into the game that we had to limit their big plays but we didn’t. We wanted to stop their run and we didn’t get into the gaps like we had planned. And I think it was obvious that our secondary got a little frustrated with their ability to make plays. Those two guys are really good and I believe in the long run it will only help us get better.”
The “two guys” that Wyatt mentioned were Noble quarterback Colin Fisher and wide receiver Brandon Harper who put on an amazing display of hitting long gainers despite constant attention from the Owls’ defense.
“I think Michael (Adesola) will tell you that he came away from that game a better defensive back,” Wyatt said. “Going against a guy with that type of speed is a challenge and he’s going to make plays. He runs a legit 4.3 in the 40-yard dash and that’s as fast as we will face. They just played better and it’s hard to take anything away from them. They have a good football team and it’s amazing that they have lost two district games. I think that shows the balance of this district.”
No easy assignment
After suffering its first loss, now Elgin has to regroup at home Friday against a much improved Duncan team.
“They are getting better, that is easy to see on video,” Coach Wyatt said. “They have a good running quarterback in (Kris) Kouts and the Brooksher (Brayden) kid is really a tough runner. They have a good mis-direction package on offense that makes those two even more dangerous. On defense Duncan is sound at linebacker and that’s always a good start. We sure can’t overlook them because they can be dangerous on offense if you don’t contain those guys.”
Special teams
The Owls continue to be fairly solid in their special teams and that’s a good sign this late in the season.
“That Noble bunch had the Harper kid back there returning punts and we did a good job handling that pretty well,” Coach Wyatt said. “I thought Colyn (Donnelly) punted well. He had four punts that averaged 41.5 yards each and our coverage was decent. That was definitely a concern entering that game.
“Gabe (Dittmeyer) continues to be good with the PATs and we like that part of our game. We just have to keep working on those things because special teams can be a big factor as we all know.”
Homecoming
While the Owls were not happy that last week’s game started at 7:30 p.m. due to Noble’s Homecoming, there was nothing they could do to change it.
“We had checked with them during the summer, Coach (AD Damon) Hitt had contacted them for his schedule and he was told 7 p.m., so we thought that would be the case,” Wyatt said. “I found out Monday and we just had to go with that time. We were ordered to be off the field by 6:55. It’s hard enough to wait all week being out of school and then have to wait even longer on game night.”
The Owls will host their own Homecoming this week and the good thing is that the game will still begin at 7 p.m.
—Compiled by Joey Goodman