Line plays well for Owls
Whenever a team has two backs rush for more than 100 yards, more than likely you can see a great effort by the offensive line and that was definitely the case last week as Elgin beat Duncan, 29-7, in a District 5A-1 matchup.
Matthew Lund rushed 23 times for 123 yards and three touchdowns and freshman Ritson Meyer rushed for 163 on 18 carries against the Demons.
“Our offensive line blocked really well as a group,” Elgin Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “We really opened up some big holes in the second half. We had a lot of offensive snaps and I think we just wore them down. When you have two good backs it really helps keep them fresh. Matt is probably a little faster but Ritson does a great job of just keeping his legs churning and gets a good number of extra yards. They are both great weapons.”
While that was a positive, Wyatt is still concerned about the number of penalties and says his club must clean that up.
“We overcame a great number of penalties and we have to get better and clean that up moving forward,” Wyatt said. “We also had a couple of turnovers and we had a drop on a third down and had to punt. We overcame those things against Duncan but these next two games are going to be very important and we have to eliminate some of those things.”
The Owls play MacArthur Thursday at Cameron Stadium in an important District 5A-1 matchup. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Defensively Wyatt was pleased.
“I thought we did a good job on the Kouts (quarterback Kris) kid and we were physical and made plays on defense,” He said. “It was a fight for four quarters.”
Future looks bright
Wyatt talked about his younger players and there is talent moving up through the ranks.
“Our JV finished 5-2 but we didn’t get to play many freshman games because some of the programs we compete against were low in numbers,” Wyatt said.
“But we have a really good freshman class coming up with 35 or so and our eighth-grade team went undefeated and that’s a good bunch as well. So, we feel good about the long-term talent level coming up in the next couple of seasons.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman
