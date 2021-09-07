Offensive explosion
Head coach Chalmer Wyatt and his offensive staff had faith in their game plan heading into the season opener against Anadarko. Even if the rest of this state didn’t have much faith in the Owls — coming off a winless season — to beat No. 5 Anadarko, it didn’t matter what people outside the program felt.
“We liked our plan,” Wyatt said. “We kind of took an approach to simplify our run game and focus specifically on a few things.”
That simplicity translated to over 500 yards of offense in 55 points in a shocking upset of the Warriors. Even Wyatt said after the game that he “didn’t see 55 points coming”. And while the game plan may have been “simple”, it seemed to confound the ‘Darko defense at times, with the Elgin offense gashing the hosts for 9 yards a carry.
“It was just a well-executed,” Wyatt said. “We’re a year older. The scheme has always been there, it’s a matter of players executing. It is really and truly our players working in the offseason, taking leaps and bounds in the weight room and the film room.”
Two QBs better than one?
Senior Ricardo Smith entered the season as the Owls’ starting quarterback after taking some snaps last season. And he took the field on the first series of Friday’s game with the offense. But not too long after, freshman Tres Lorah entered the game. This was not a case of injury or poor play, it was a plan the coaches had in store all along.
“About the start of fall camp, we kind of knew we liked two guys,” Wyatt said. “Ricardo brings a good run aspect to the position. Tres, he’s just young. There’s no way we would just throw Tres out there into the fire.”
While the old adage goes that “a team with two quarterbacks is a team with no quarterback”, the Owls’ QB carousel seemed to work. Smith would mostly be used in the run game, rushing for 43 yards and a score, while Lorah threw 2 touchdown passes and ran for a short score himself.
While it remains to be seen if Elgin will keep with this system, Wyatt will likely stick to whatever helps the Owls win games.
Chip on the shoulder
The Elgin offensive line, collectively known as “the Roughriders”, had heard all summer about they hadn’t won a game in 2020. They heard about how anemic the offense had been. And they had heard about how good offensive lines at certain other schools in the county were.
All summer, they used that as motivation and it came to a head on Friday with a superb performance.
“They hear it, the noise and everything,” Wyatt said. “It’s just special to know what we have and show people our offensive line can be productive and play at a high rate. Just to show people that we’re not bad up front either.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush