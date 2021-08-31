Two additions to coaching staff
Elgin begins the new football season with two new faces on its coaching staff. Kevin Adler is the new defensive line coach, coming over from Bridge Creek. Meanwhile, Orrin Forsyth, a recent University of Oklahoma graduate, joins Chalmer Wyatt’s staff to coach tight ends, as well as help with the offensive line and some D-line work as well.
“They’re down-to-Earth, honest, hard-working individuals,” Wyatt said of his two new hires.
Movin’ on up
It had been expected for some time, but on August 11, it became official news: the Elgin Owls will play 5A football in 2022 and 2023.
The Owls will leave Class 4A, where they’ve been for decades, and move in District 5A-1, which will feature local foes like MacArthur, Duncan and Altus, as well as new district opponents like Noble, Ardmore, El Reno and 6A move-down Midwest City.
It won’t be an easy district by any means. But the Owls aren’t backing down from challenges. Plus, the roster full of sophomores and juniors will only be more seasoned by the time next season arrives.
“When we start that season, we’re going to have a lot of kids who have played a lot of football games for us as returning starters,” Wyatt said. “With our growth, I think we have talent coming to match that growth.”
Elgin represented on a Top 10 FBS roster
Having any players go play Division 1 football is a thrill for any program, whether it be on scholarship or as a walk-on. When that player happens to be on the roster of a team ranked in the Top 10 in American, it develops into something different.
Lewis Shepherd starred at Elgin as a running back who helped the Owls reach the Class 4A playoffs in 2017. He then went to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, where he fought for playing time in a competitive backfield.
“He went to NEO on a blown-out knee to begin with,” Wyatt said. “The things he’s overcome as a player are incredible.”
This year, Shepherd decided to finish his degree at the University of Cincinnati. Still hungry for more football, he decided to walk on the Bearcat football team, who enters the season No. 8 in the AP poll. Maybe he won’t see the field, but that hasn’t stopped him — or his high school offensive coordinator — from taking pride in where he is and where he’s come from.
“He called me when they did team picture day,” Wyatt, who was the OC for Elgin while Shepherd was in high school and says the two are still very close. “He said when they asked for his hometown, he smiled and told them, ‘Elgin, Oklahoma’”.
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush