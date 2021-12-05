Ben Roberts, Elgin’s Owl mascot for sporting events, was selected to perform at the Citrus Bowl Pre-Game show prior to the Vrbo Citrus Bowl college bowl game in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 1st. He will be one of 50 mascots from around the country performing.
The individuals invited to perform in the pre-game performance are Mascot All-Americans from Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) and National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) summer camps, two brands under the Varsity Spirit umbrella. All-Americans are selected via tryout based on their overall character development and crowd leading skills. Only the top 1% of the mascots attending UCA or NCA camps earn the chance to perform in this year’s Bowl.