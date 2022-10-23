All of a sudden, Thursday’s District 5A-1 matchup between Elgin at MacArthur has gotten even more important for both teams as they fight to make the playoffs in that well-balanced league.
Mac was upset by much-improved El Reno, 32-29, last week and that’s thrown the Highlanders into a rare position, not at the top of the standings.
Midwest City remains in the top spot at 5-0 and looking stronger each week. Elgin is second at 4-1 after beating Duncan, 29-7. They are followed by a three-way tie for third between Mac, Noble and El Reno, all at 3-2. Even Duncan at 2-3 is still in the race for one of the four playoffs spots.
So, Thursday’s game at Cameron Stadium between and Owls and Mac will have a great deal when it comes to determining the district runner-up which will host a first-round playoff game.
Lawton High saw one of the state’s best 6AII teams in Choctaw and it was a long night as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 49-12 victory. For the Wolverines, though, they are still in position to be one of the six teams to make the playoffs in the state’s two largest classes this year.
In the area’s feature game Apache blanked previously-unbeaten Walters, 16-0, Friday at Chandler Field in Apache. A huge crowd jammed into the stadium to watch those two programs fight for what is expected to be the District A-2 title. Apache still needs to win one more game to make it official but they will face two teams that are well down in the standings.
Also in District A-2 action last week Carnegie beat Empire, 21-14; and Snyder beat Hobart, 36-22.
In Class 4A, Cache kept alive its playoff hopes by beating John Marshall, 37-36, Thursday in a wild overtime game that them Bulldogs won thanks to a final PAT and three field goals by senior kicker Shane Feeback.
In Class 3A Anadarko beat Mount Saint Mary, 49-9, and Marlow beat Sulphur 28-10. Anadarko and Marlow are in different districts and both have a good shot at the playoffs.
Frederick continued its winning ways in Class 2A and is in good shape for a playoff outing.
In the top eight-man game of the week Tipton continued to be perfect, routing Mt. View-Gotebo, 46-0.
Cyril also won in Class B, blanking Alex, 18-0.