Matthew Lund on the run

Elgin Owls running back Matthew Lund finds a hole in the Duncan defense for a big gain. Lund finished Friday night’s game in Elgin with two rushing touchdowns to help the Owls grab the 29-7 win.

 Jimm Alley/Staff

All of a sudden, Thursday’s District 5A-1 matchup between Elgin at MacArthur has gotten even more important for both teams as they fight to make the playoffs in that well-balanced league.

Mac was upset by much-improved El Reno, 32-29, last week and that’s thrown the Highlanders into a rare position, not at the top of the standings.

Recommended for you