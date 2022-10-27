Elgin, Mac clash tonight in 5A-1 showdown

This is the game many Lawton-area fans have been waiting for, a matchup between rapidly-growing Elgin and MacArthur.
We’ve had the Gore War between Eisenhower and MacArthur, so now maybe it’s time for the Trail Road Rumble?
The two football offices are just 16.3 miles apart and how do I know? We drive that road every Monday to interview coaches and players at both schools and it’s been great working with the programs at both schools.
For that reason, just like the intra city games, we’re going to stay away from predicting an outcome.
MacArthur has rich football tradition and Elgin is just trying to get something along those lines established now that it’s climbed to Class 5A. Being a district game just makes this contest even more important to both as the playoffs loom in three weeks.
Both programs have great athletes in key positions, like running back where Elgin has Matthew Lund and freshman Ritson Meyer and Mac has Jeremy Hutchinson and several young backs as well.
Mac has the veteran quarterback Gage Graham while Elgin has sophomore Tres Lorah. Both have some veterans along the offensive line.
Maybe the most interesting matchup will be Mac’s offense against the Elgin defense and coordinator Jack Baker, who was at Mac last season and is a veteran who has put his mark on the Owls’ stopping unit.
Mac has some great defensive coaches as well led by coordinator Mike Reffett and veterans Leo Holmes and Phil Dennis.
One thing is certain, this could be the first of these meetings and fans should not only enjoy the football but both schools have excellent bands that will be on hand to add to the excitement.
Yes, most everyone wishes that it would be Friday but getting officials is now becoming a problem and that’s why it was switched.
Here are this week’s picks with home teams in all-capital letters:
Thursday’s game
Ryan 38, GRANDFIELD 20—Cowboys just better on offense.
Friday’s games
Lawton High 31, PC NORTH 28—Wolverines need to put four good quarters together in this one.
GUTHRIE 34, Eisenhower 20—Eagles had bye week so you never know what you might see in this one.
CLINTON 27, Cache 24—Bulldogs have beaten Clinton at the Tornado Bowl before but they will have to play clean this week to accomplish that goal.
Altus 36, ARDMORE 30—These two are at the bottom of 5A-1 so expect a real battle to avoid the cellar.
El Reno 20, DUNCAN 18—El Reno showed it has improved a great deal since its lopsided loss to Elgin.
METRO CHRISTIAN 42, Anadarko 28—Metro continues to be highly ranked but the Warriors will make them work Friday.
Marlow 28, PLAINVIEW 26—Outlaws starting to come around like most of us expected.
FREDERICK 21, Lindsay 20—Bomber Bowl Magic? One of the state’s best Class 2A matchups this week.
Washington 42, COMANCHE 14—Washington headed toward a deep playoff run.
Apache 33, EMPIRE 14—Warriors are on a good roll and while the offense is producing, Apache defense was really impressive last week.
Carnegie 20, MANGUM 14—Wildcats have made a great deal of improvement under Lafe Cruzan.
SNYDER 27, Cordell 13—Snyder just playing better at the right time with a playoff berth within reach.
WALTERS 32, Hobart 8—Blue Devils will be an angry bunch.
CYRIL 32, Wilson 13—Pirates chasing playoff berth and they are at home. Enough said.
VELMA-ALMA 38, Central High 15—Comets can see the district title on the horizon.
MT. VIEW-GOTEBO 30, Geary 12—Another interesting matchup with big playoff implications. Tigers are at home, which sways it their way.
Tipton 45, CORN BIBLE 12—No. 1 Tipton heading toward another district title and a deep playoff run.
Last week: 12-4, 75 percent. Season: 89-27, 76.7 percent.