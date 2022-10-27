Elgin, Mac clash tonight in 5A-1 showdown

Elgin wide receiver Austin Elam goes high to catch this pass in the Owls first 5A-1 game in history earlier this season against El Reno. The Owls come to Cameron Stadium to face MacArthur tonight at 7 p.m.

 File photo

This is the game many Lawton-area fans have been waiting for, a matchup between rapidly-growing Elgin and MacArthur.

We’ve had the Gore War between Eisenhower and MacArthur, so now maybe it’s time for the Trail Road Rumble?

