Friday night will be a special evening for Elgin Public Schools and the ever-growing town as the Owls launch the era of Class 5A football by hosting El Reno.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. and the expectations are for another huge, loud home crowd to watch the Owls step up and see just how much progress this young bunch has made in the past four years.
The Owls come in with a 3-0 record, beating Anadarko, Cache and Weatherford, all three schools that Elgin played against during its years in Class 4A.
None of the games were close as the Owls have flexed their offensive muscle and produced points in near-record fashion. The defense has been flying around and making tackles using quickness and solid schemes.
El Reno comes in with a new head coach and a strange offense, the old single-wing that was popular back 45 to 50 years ago.
The goal will be to keep Elgin’s powerful offense off the field which puts pressure on the Owls’ defense to get stops and make sure the visitors can’t dominate the game with long, time-consuming drives.
Yes, the football team has been winning games on the field but the citizens of Elgin are huge winners as well, supporting the bond issue that helped the school build facilities that could handle the larger crowds that will come with these 5A schools. You can hear the pride of residents in their voices when visiting any of the many stores and businesses in town. Football fever has hit big time in Elgin and the Owls are going to have plenty of support.
There are going to be some teams in Class 5A that will be a challenge down the line but El Reno is not that team; ELGIN 35, El Reno 13.
Here are the rest of this week’s picks and remember, home teams are in all-capital letters:
Thursday’s game
Carl Albert 27, EISENHOWER 14--Titans always have some great skill people but so do the Eagles. Ike’s defense is capable of making this much closer but the offense is going to have to be more effective.
Friday’s games
LAWTON HIGH 35, Putnam City 13--Wolverines have Tyrone Amacker and that’s good for a couple touchdowns. The key will be just how well the LHS defense plays against the Pirates who are going to go upstairs time-after-time. The Wolverines will need a strong pass rush and the secondary can’t bust coverages like it did against Eisenhower last week.
MacArthur 28, DUNCAN 14--This should be interesting as the Demons will have quarterback Kris Kouts back in the lineup and he will cause problems for any defense. The Highlanders don’t lose many district games and they won’t lose this one.
Cache 27, WOODWARD 12--Usually this long bus ride would make me ponder picking Cache but Woodward is still working to find its identity and if the Bulldogs can sustain offensive drives on a regular basis, this should go in Cache’s favor.
Midwest City 45, ALTUS 7--Bombers have the speed, size and tradition to get the reserves into the game early against the struggling Bulldogs.
ANADARKO 21, Mannford 20--Manford is 1-2 and Anadarko 0-3 but we still think the Warriors will be tough at home.
Marlow 28, PAULS VALLEY 26--Both teams are 2-1 but we think the Outlaws will get back on track even though they will be on the road.
WASHINGTON 34, Frederick 20--Warriors are a solid No. 1 pick in the 2A poll at 3-0 while the Bombers are 2-1. If this was in the Bomber Bowl it might be closer but Washington has a solid group and the Bombers are going to have to play a great game on both sides of the ball to make this close.
COMANCHE 20, Lindsay 19--Just a hunch but the Indians have played a tougher schedule and while this is a critical game in 2A-3, we think Comanche will be a playoff contender and a win in this one would be vitally important with teams like Washington and Frederick coming later in the season.
APACHE 26, Mangum 14--We never consider games against common opponents until we fail to have enough information to make an educated guess. All things considered, Chandler Field is a tough place to play.
Hobart 21, CARNEGIE 13--Something must give in this game since both are 0-3 and struggling to get points on the board. The edge goes to Hobart which has survived a tougher schedule.
EMPIRE 38, Cordell 13--Empire playing well at 3-0 and Cordell is going the wrong direction.
WALTERS 28, Snyder 8--Blue Devils off to solid start at 3-0 and playing at home makes this even tougher on the visiting Cyclones.
Hollis 42, CYRIL 28--Hollis was expected to be much improved and at 3-0 it looks as that was a valid prediction. Cyril won’t go down without a fight, though.
SHATTUCK 30, Central High 20--The name is enough, beating Shattuck up there is never easy.
CORN BIBLE 24, Grandfield 22--Not sure on this one. Could go either way.
RYAN 32, Mt. View-Gotebo 16--Ryan is unbeaten and riding high.
Tipton 48, Bray-Doyle 8--Tipton is still the power in Class C.
Last week: 7-6, 53.8 percent. Season: 36-10, 78.2 percent.