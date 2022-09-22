Elgin touchdown

In this file photo Elgin running back Matthew Lund hurdles over a Cache defensive lineman to put the game away with his second rushing touchdown of the game.

 File photo

Friday night will be a special evening for Elgin Public Schools and the ever-growing town as the Owls launch the era of Class 5A football by hosting El Reno.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. and the expectations are for another huge, loud home crowd to watch the Owls step up and see just how much progress this young bunch has made in the past four years.

