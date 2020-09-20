TECUMSEH — After having offensive struggles in their first two games, Elgin found a rhythm on Friday night.
Unfortunately, it only lasted a half, as the Owls held a lead over Tecumseh after two quarters, but couldn’t sustain the momentum, falling to the Savages 41-19 to remain winless.
Down 7-0, Elgin got a break when an Owl punt touched the Tecumseh return man accidentally, resulting in a live ball, which EHS pounced on. Freshman Treyvon Crabtree took a reverse 37 yards deep into Tecumseh territory, where Matt Lund punched it in one play later to tie the score.
Lund scored a second TD from 49 yards out to give Elgin a 13-7 lead. His third score of the first half came with 29 seconds before halftime. But a second missed PAT meant the Owls had to settle for a 19-14 halftime lead.
But that was as good as things would get for Elgin, as the Savages scored 27 unanswered points in the second half.
For the Owls (0-3), the search for their first victory might have to wait a little longer, as this week’s game against Elk City has reportedly been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 risks.
Camp, Circles step forward as ‘Darko takes down Chickasha
CHICKASHA — Anadarko running back/linebacker Zavier Galey left Friday’s game early, forcing Lucas Camp into action on both sides of the ball.
The sophomore performed admirably, as did Wesley Circles, who moved to free safety earlier in the week, and had two interceptions. Behind their performances, Anadarko beat rival Chickasha on Friday, 36-19.
Meanwhile, quarterback Karsen Williams guided the offense through the adversity, something his coach admired.
“Karsen Williams just kept us moving the chains,” Anadarko coach Kent Jackson said. “When you don’t have your star tailback, you have to find ways to move the ball and he did that.”
Anadarko (2-1) begins district play at Perkins-Tryon on Friday.
Mathews scores 5 TDs, Frederick topples Hobart
HOBART — Frederick running back Zacary Mathews rushed 13 times for 160 yards and five touchdowns as Frederick finished non-district play with a convincing 49-26 win at Hobart.
Mathews, who torched the Bearcats for 116 rushing yards and 55 receiving in last season’s meeting, also had 27 receiving yards and a 57-yard kick return.
The game had been postponed a week due to COVID concerns, but because both teams had played on Zero Week, the open date on Week 3 meant a chance to reschedule.
The Bombers (3-0) host Marietta on Friday at 7:30 p.m.