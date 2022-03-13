ELGIN — Elgin Public Schools approved the hiring of Brett Sanders as the new head girls basketball coach for the Owls. Sanders, who formerly coached at Carnegie, Anadarko and rival Cache will replace Krystal Williams.
Sanders won titles with both the Warriors (in 2005) and Bulldogs (with an undefeated team in 2010) and also won a state championship at his most recent stop, Newcastle, in 2016. His 671 career wins puts him 13 all time in girls basketball in the state.
A 2014 inductee into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Sanders hopes to restore the Elgin girls program that reached five state tournaments in a six-year span from 2014-19, but hasn’t truly had a deep postseason run since then.