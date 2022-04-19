NOBLE — Elgin handed Noble its first district loss of the season on Monday night, winning the second game of a road doubleheader, 4-3.
The game only went 5 innings and the Owls only generated four hits, but it was ll the offense they would need. Carmine Polito drove home Corbin Davidson for an RBI, while Polito, Tylor Cadiz and Ryder Owens each scored for Elgin in the win.
Keith Ferguson was shaky to start on the mound, walking five batters in just 1.1 innings. But Jace Williams and Rhett Vaughan combined to strike out nine Bears in relief.
Game 1 was a nail-biter, too. With the score tied at 1 in the bottom of the 7th, Elgin was one out away from forcing extra innings before a single off Jake Thomas scored the winning run.
Elgin (15-11, 9-3 in District 5A-2) visits Piedmont on Thursday.