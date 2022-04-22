Eisenhower and Elgin played their final regular-season game Thursday night with playoff fates already wrapped up for all parties involved.
It wound up being a sour Senior Night for the Lady Eagles in many ways, not the least of which was a late goal on an open net that secured a 3-2 win for Elgin.
The Ike boys didn’t have nearly the trouble, as senior forward LeAndrew Tucker had a hat trick to help the Eagles take a 4-0 win and secure 2nd place in the district.
Ike girls done in by mistakes
Raniya Cattina began the scoring in the 13th minute when she sent one from her right boot and into the net, past Elgin keeper Bryleigh Wells. But the Lady Owls responded with a goal by sophomore Mikaela Schol five minutes later. Eisenhower’s other lethal scorer got on the board when Queen Harvey used her knee to direct a Victoria Wright cross into the Elgin net in the 27th minute, making it 2-1.
But one half of the Lady Eagles’ scoring tandem would be lost the rest of the game when a scuffle led to Cattina’s ejection. This will also keep her out of Ike’s playoff opener.
Schol made noise again by sending one into the top right corner of Leeane Eliza’s net to make it 2-2 at halftime.
It remained that way until late. Eisenhower missed a brilliant scoring opportunity in front of goal with about three minutes remaining. Then, with just two minutes left, the Ike defense sent the ball back toward Eliza’s net. The keeper rushed the ball, but was beat to it by Yarielis Cedeno Alvarado, who sent the ball into the net to give Elgin the upset win.
This was compounded by the fact that one of Ike’s captains, Reagan Brandenburg, had to leave the game with a lower-body injury.
Ike boys buoyed by Tucker
Tucker’s first goal was the only tally of the first half. An Ike shot was spilled by the Elgin keeper in the 2nd half, which allowed Tucker to knock the rebound home. The senior finished his hat trick by scoring Ike’s 4th goal.