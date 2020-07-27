ELGIN — An assistant football coach at Elgin High School has tested positive for COVID-19, and the program will stop operations until Thursday, Aug. 6, while the team quarantines for two weeks.
According to a press release from Elgin Public School Superintendent Nate Meraz, the coach, whose name was not given, received his test results on Monday. He was last at team facilities on Wednesday, July 22. All those who attended that day’s workout are expected to quarantine at home over the next 14 days.
It is the first positive test to affect to Owls football team, though there had previously been a positive test within the Elgin softball team. Athletic Director Damon Hitt said he and those in charge of Elgin Public Schools are trying to figure out the best way to hinder the spread of bacteria. At this time, he said isolation is the best form of prevention.
“We’re trying to do everything for the safety of all players,” Hitt said. “We’re trying to do our best to prepare for it and do our best to keep the facilities clean.”
Hitt said he and other administrators will contact other schools and districts that have already faced positive tests to gather ideas of how to handle the situation. Head Football Coach Chalmer Wyatt said he isn’t sure at this time what his team’s schedule will look like over the next two weeks, but said he could see a situation where his players do a home-based, virtual workout regimen similar to the one they did before the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) allowed high school sports teams to gather. Either way, Wyatt said his team can’t stay idle just because they can’t meet at the weight room.
“We’ve got to find a way to get the ball rolling somehow,” Wyatt said. “You’ve got to play the hand you’re dealt. We’re going to self-isolate for 14 days, but we’re also going to try our best to prepare for a season.”